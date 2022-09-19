Crockett Family Crisis Center Shows Off New Office to Chamber of Commerce

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

CROCKETT – The Crockett Area Chamber of Commerce held its monthly mid-morning coffee meeting Thursday, Sept. 15 at the newly renovated offices of the Crockett Family Crisis Center.

The Center was happy to invite local dignitaries, Chamber members and residents to show off their new offices at 1512 East Loop 304, Building 200 in Crockett.

The Family Crisis Center of East Texas has several branches from Nacogdoches, Lufkin and Crockett. The non-profit organization assists survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault by providing crisis intervention and advocacy services.

Maria Rodriguez, Legal Advocate for the Crockett center, was excited to greet guests as they entered. She showed them all of the offices.

The event was standing room only due to the high turnout. Rodriguez was joined by both the local workers at the center, along with some of their support staff from Lufkin.

On hand were Crockett Mayor Dr. Ianthia Fisher, Houston County District Attorney Susan Clark, Candidates for District One Justice of the Peace Kevin Johnson and Mike McCreight, along with other local businesspeople and members of local and county governments.

A breakfast buffet was served for attendees including drinks, pancakes, bacon and much more.

The center’s employees told about the mission they have trying to save victims of domestic abuse and how well they have been able to work with local authorities.

If you are suffering from domestic violence and need immediate assistance, please call 911. To contact the center for help or to donate, please call 936-544-2151.

Greg Ritchie can be reached at greg@messenger-news.com