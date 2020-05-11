Houston County Indictments for April

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

HOUSTON COUNTY – HOUSTON COUNTY – Houston County District Attorney (DA) Donna Kaspar and Assistant District Attorney (ADA) Roger L. White met with the Houston County Grand Jury on Wednesday, April 29 and after the prosecutors presented their evidence, the Grand Jury returned indictments against six individuals.

The indictments, without pending capias warrants, are listed below:

Gene Olan Allen III – Tampering with physical evidence and possession of a controlled substance, penalty group one, less than one gram.

Keizion Ashford – Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Byron James Crawford – Evading arrest or detention and possession of a controlled substance, penalty group one, greater than one gram but less than 200 grams.

Myesha Renee Denby – Assault of a peace officer X 2 and harassment of a public servant.

Cedric Troy Noble – Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and theft in an amount greater than $30,000 but less than $150,000.

Princess Chikita Simon – Theft of property in an amount less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions.

