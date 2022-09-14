Latexo Volleyball Coach and Players Show 

By Greg Ritchie

LATEXO – Latexo Volleyball Head Coach and Latexo Independent School District (LISD) Athletic Director Greg Horn sat down with some of the Lady Tigers to speak with the Messenger about how the season is going. See the full video online at the bottom of this article, sponsored by Crockett Medical Center.

Coach Greg Horn

How do you feel about your progress in this season so far?

“Very confident. We are playing very good volleyball right now. We are really doing well offensively. We call it ‘attacking.’ It’s because the girls are so comfortable with our offense. We have a freshman, and she is one of our better hitters. She moved right from the eighth grade into being a freshman on our varsity team.”

What are you hoping to achieve with this team?

“The first thing we have been able to accomplish this year is, we all get along. It’s a cliche that we are a family. But this year with these girls, we really are a family. That goes all the way to our junior high as well. The varsity players are the ‘big sisters’ for our junior high girls. The second is competitiveness. If you want to be on the starting crew or be on varsity – you have to compete. And that is the big word we have lived by this year. Even the games we have lost – and we have lost to some pretty good, state-level teams – we were able to compete with them – unlike years before.”

Sophomore Cameron Parrish

“With Coach Horn’s help, I definitely got better with my attacks and I can actually pass well now. The teachers have been more understanding this year (juggling sports and school.) It hasn’t been overwhelming yet. That doesn’t mean it won’t get that way, but so far, so good.”

Junior Taylor Dise

“It’s been a little rocky (juggling school and sports.) It’s slowly getting better. I have come out of my shell and playing better. All of this pressure has made me better as a person and as a player.”

Freshman Madelyn Smith

“I was at a Club tryout this weekend, and I came down wrong after an attack. (My ankle) is sprained, but hopefully I will be back in two weeks. It can be overwhelming at times (to be a freshman on the varsity squad.) At the same time, I think it’s good for me because it makes me strive more for my position.”

