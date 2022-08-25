Houston County Sheriff Office is Hiring 

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

HOUSTON COUNTY – The Houston County Sheriff’s Office has announced it is hiring for new positions. The sheriff’s office announced the hiring with open positions listed as Deputy Sheriff (must be a certified TCOLE peace officer,) jailer, and telecommunications.

The positions offer paid health insurance for the employee, county retirement plan as well as accrued sick leave and vacation time. Uniforms and state mandated training for the jailer and dispatch positions will be provided, free of charge. The jailer position is also available for full or part-time.

Chief Deputy Roger Dickey was pleased the Commissioner’s Court had approved the new positions for the county.

“The positions approved are going to get us up to full strength,” Dickey said. “We’re always looking for folks that have a clean record, no criminal record – all those applicants are encouraged to apply.”

Law enforcement is not for everyone. It takes special attention to detail, patience and the will to work as a team.

“It takes a special person to work for the sheriff’s office,” Dickey explained. “They will not be in an office on their own. They are going to be trained and they will not be asked to do anything they are not trained to do.”

Recently, two employees were promoted from the jail and the dispatch department to work as active deputies. The sheriff’s office was able to help them get their training as they continued to work. The newly announced jailer and dispatch positions will also offer the possibility of advancement in the future.

“With our new cadet program in place, anytime we have a vacancy in patrol, anybody already working for us can apply for that. It’s another avenue to get into law enforcement. Our two newest cadets are about to finish their field training program,” Dickey explained.

