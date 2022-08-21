Piney Wood Fine Arts Association Announces New Lineup

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

HOUSTON COUNTY – The Piney Woods Fine Arts Association (PWFAA) announced the new lineup of concerts for the upcoming season. The PWFAA played host to the Crockett Area Chamber of Commerce Mid-Morning Coffee event Thursday Aug. 18.

PWFAA Executive Director Ann Walker announced the new lineup of shows and confirmed that Mark Chestnutt is still pending for a date in October although that was still unconfirmed.

Walker also teased the crowd with the news of a “major headliner artist” the PWFAA is still working to confirm for next spring.

Walker encouraged those present to buy season tickets before the first concerts begin.

“This would make a perfect gift for someone,” Walker told the group. “Season tickets will give you the first opportunity to buy tickets for special events – as many as you want. It also gives you the same seats every year.”

PWFAA Executive Director Ann Walker

Grand Funk Railroad will headline a show Aug. 26. The new shows announced for the coming season include:

Diamond Rio, Sept. 30

Cory Morrow Band, Nov. 18

‘The Grand Ol’ Christmas Show’, Dec. 1

Gary Puckett and the Union Gap, Jan. 19

Jaston Williams of Greater Tuna, Feb. 2

Sawyer Brown, Feb. 25

Ballet Austin, March 10

The Crockett Area Chamber of Commerce holds the monthly informal meetings at different members’ locations. The event is always free and open to members and non-members.

Among the attendees this month were candidates for Justice of the Peace Precinct One Mike McCreight and Kevin “KJ” Johnson.

Johnson told the crowd, “I appreciate everyone who has supported me thus far. There are a lot of things that need to be done – but it’s going to take a team effort. I plan on being firm, fair and consistent. The Justice of the Peace has the possibility to marry people. That will be one of the highlights for me.”

Justice of the Peace Precinct One Candidate Kevin Johnson

McCreight said, “I have been working for the sheriff as a sergeant and serving this community for almost 20 years. I have been hearing a lot about bonds on the internet. People getting low bonds. In Houston people are being killed because they are getting out on bond. Cops being killed because people should have been locked up. That’s important to me. I ask for your support and your vote. And to continue to serve you.”

Justice of the Peace Precinct One Candidate Mike McCreight

Crockett Independent School District Superintendent John Emerich was present to tell attendees about the Texas Education Agency accountability ratings and how much the Crockett district had improved, with more work to be done.

“Hopefully, you all saw our ratings,” Emerich told the meeting. “We improved a lot, but still not where we want to be. We got rid of those D’s and F’s; we are going to continue moving forward. We are trying to make Crockett proud by having the school be that highlight for the city.”

Crockett ISD Superintendent John Emerich

Crockett Mayor Dr. Ianthia Fisher was also on hand to thank the chamber and the PWFAA for their work in promoting Crockett and supporting local residents.

“As I travel around I am hearing very nice things about Crockett,” Dr. Fisher said. “People are beginning to respect us as a community as they hear about the great things we are doing.”

Crockett Mayor Dr. Ianthia Fisher

As the meeting came to a close, the attendees munched on the breakfast goodies and chatted with each other. Crockett Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Liza Clark held a drawing and thanked everyone for attending.

Greg Ritchie can be reached at greg@messenger-news.com