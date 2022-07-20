HOUSTON COUNTY STUDENTS WIN AT STATE FFA CONVENTION

By Greg Ritchie

HOUSTON COUNTY – This past July 11-15 marked the 94th annual Texas State FFA Convention in Fort Worth and FFA teams from Houston County were well represented in both attendance and awards.

Crockett FFA had five students who walked the stage as state finalists. Diana Gomez Mancilla and Sherlyn Garcia were crowned State Champions Outstanding School-Based Enterprise for their involvement with Bulldog Rabbitry, while Jennifer Mendez and Ayriel Parker were finalists (placing in the top 3) in the Outstanding Service Learning Project for their involvement with the Bulldog Buddie Reading Literacy Program.

Bryson Smith also made the finals (placing in the top 4) with his Star Greenhand in Agribusiness for starting and running his own leather company.

Ryan Arvizu, Meredith Tuggle, and Trey White also competed at the state contest in their prospective record book competitions.

Colton Aiken and Christopher Hernandez participated in the State Science Fair with Colton placing second in his division. Ryan Arvizu, Christopher Hernandez and Ruth Perez were members of the State Courtesy Corps.

Ten Crockett FFA members received their Lonestar FFA degree, which is the highest degree an FFA member can be awarded within the state of Texas. These members were: Ryan Arvizu, Marlen Cruz, Ja’Miah Gage, Liliana Gonzalez, Yesenia Guzman, Elizabeth Loredo, Trinity Meadows, Perla Ocampo Rodriguez, Isaac Perez, and Trey White. Ryan Arvizu also participated in the Spanish Creed Contest and the Crockett FFA officer team participated in the voting processes at the State FFA convention as voting delegates.

State Champions Outstanding School-Based Enterprise (L to R) Diana Gomez Mancilla and Sherlyn Garcia

From Left to Right: Aryiel Parker, Jennifer Mendez, Bryson Smith, Diana Gomez Mancilla, and Sherlyn Garcia

Top Row (Left to Right): Marcus Moore, Andrea Villanueva, Ruth Perez, Julia Tapia, Isaell Ramierez, and Christian Escalante Bottom Row (Left to Right): Bryson Smith, Christopher Hernandez, Aryiel Parker, Jennifer Mendez, Colton Aiken, Sherlyn Garcia, Diana Gomez Mancilla, and Ryan Arvizu

Colton Aiken 2nd at state AgScience Fair

Latexo ISD sent members who served as voting delegates. Attending for Latexo were Tobi Curless, Caroline Hackler, Callie Lee, Angelica Chavez, Mason Sherman and Shelby Coker These members also attended the Monday night performance of the Texas FFA Rodeo.

Front Row L:R Tobi Curless, Caroline Hackler, Callie Lee, Angelica Chavez Back Row Mason Sherman and Shelby Coker

Lovelady ISD also sent a delegation to the conference consisting of: Kylie Pugh, Seth Enos, Sofia Ice, Shelby Pugh, Hanna Huffstuttler, Holli Seidel, Olivia Ice, Libby Ray, Annya Mitchell, Kenya Terry, and Rylie Seale. The students participated in the events and chose the groovy 70’s as their theme for the fun night theme of ‘Travel Through Time.’ Lovelady FFA President Kylie Pugh also received her LoneStar degree, the highest FFA degree a student can be awarded at a state level.

Lovelady ISD FFA

Lovelady ISD FFA

Lovelady ISD FFA

Lovelady ISD FFA

Kennard’s FFA delegation included: Mac Copus, Kortney Vandick, Harley Troy, Kalin Parrish, Colton Rains, Peyton Mooneyham, and Thomas Munsinger. Munsinger and Mooneyham also competed in the FFA rodeo in the team roping event.

