June Mayor’s Monthly

By Mitchell Woody

Special to The Messenger

GRAPELAND – Hello Grapeland, we had our monthly council meeting on June 21st. The following are the major points for this month.

I am happy to say that the City of Grapeland and the Grapeland Independent School District have agreed to split the costs to hire a full time School Resource Officer. Beginning this school year, the Grapeland schools will have this SRO on campus to further ensure the safety of our Grapeland students. The SRO will travel back and forth between the schools on a daily basis and will tend to the security needs of all campuses.

Judge C.L. McGill has been sworn in as our Municipal Judge for another 2-year term.

This fiscal year ends on June 30. The Council approved a budget amendment that will have us close out the year with all budget line items within the budget constraints.

The Council approved the proposed 2022-2023 budget for next fiscal year.

The Council approved a $100 deposit per trash can for all future garbage customers. The deposit will be returned upon receipt of the trash can when the customer moves out.

The Council approved the annexation of 210.9 acres just south of town. The City of Grapeland just got a little bigger.

NOTICE: Houston County is under a burn ban until further notice.

If you feel that you need speed bumps on your street, please bring yourself and at least 2 other neighbors from your street to a city meeting and ask the Council for them to be installed.

If all goes well, Pine Street should have its overhaul started in October. It will cause an inconvenience with school buses and overall traffic, but that will be temporary and worth having a pristine street upon completion.

The complete paving of the Eden’s Addition should start next month. In the summer of 2023 we will have 1st, 2nd, 3rd and Selkirk Streets paved completely.

That is all the news for this month. Next month’s meeting will be on July 12th at 6pm.

