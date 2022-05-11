Kennard Tigers Advance to Area

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

GRAPELAND – The Kennard Tigers made it all the way to the State Championship Game in the 2021 season before falling to the Fayetteville Lions, 6-4. The Tigers are looking to take the next step and bring the Class 1A Championship Trophy home to Kennard.

The Tigers opened their playoff run against the Oakwood Panthers on Friday with a Bi-District doubleheader and took care of business sweeping Oakwood 15-1 and 15-1. Kennard will now take on the Chireno Owls in the Area Round.

Game one is scheduled for Thursday, May 12 at 7 pm with game two scheduled for Saturday at 12 pm. If necessary, game three will follow shortly after the conclusion of game two. All games will be played at Nacogdoches High School.

