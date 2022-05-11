Grapeland Golfers Finish Ninth at State Tournament

Latexo’s Knox Finishes Second Individually

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

AUSTIN – While it wasn’t quite what the Grapeland Sandies Golf Team has become accustomed to in recent years, the Sandies still fared very well at the UIL Class 2A Golf Tournament held at the Lions Municipal Golf Course in Austin.

The Grapeland Golf team – comprised of Tyler Bush, Cole Goolsby, Slade Harris and Peyton Prater– shot a two-day total of 793 to finish in ninth place.

The Lindsay Knights captured the team title with a combined 684 as they defeated the second place Vega Longhorns in a two-hole playoff. The Goldthwaite Eagles finished third with a combined 687.

Cordell Knox

At the individual level, Latexo Tiger Cordell Knox had a tournament to remember as he finished second overall to bring a silver medal back home to Latexo.

Knox shot an opening round 77 and followed up with a 78 on day two of the competition for a combined 155. His score was just four off of Morton Indian gold medalist Ethan Boggs’ two-day total of 151. Vega’s Casen Brorman finished third with a score of 158.

Congratulations to all of these young men for making it to the State Golf Tournament and best of luck in your future endeavors.

Will Johnson may be reached via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com.