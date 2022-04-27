Batter Up!

Opening Day of Grapeland Youth Baseball and Softball

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

CROCKETT – The sky overhead was overcast and gloomy early in the day, but as the morning progressed, the clouds gave way to sunshine as Opening Day ceremonies were held on the Grapeland Youth Baseball Association (GYBA) and Grapeland Youth Softball (GYS) Fields, on Saturday, April 23.

The day started with a bang. The claxons of the fire engines and the sirens of police cars roared to life at 8 am, signaling the start of the Opening Day parade.

After traveling down Main St., the procession made its way out to the baseball/softball fields on US Hwy 287. Following a few formalities, the various teams displayed cakes that had been prepared for Opening Day and a cake auction was held to help raise money for the erstwhile Grapeland Youth Baseball/Softball teams.

Ansel Bradshaw was the emcee for the event and he coaxed the crowd to loosen the purse strings and open their wallets to help raise money for the baseball/softball operations.

When the final tabulations came in, the organizations had raised a little more than $22,000 to help finance the operational costs.

Following the auction, a cry of “Play Ball!” could be heard as the boys and girls took their positions in the field and at the plate.

Will Johnson may be contacted via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com.