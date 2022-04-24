Anderson County Fair Crowns Grand Champions and Reserve Champions

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

HOUSTON COUNTY – The Anderson County Youth Livestock Association Show wrapped up last week with the sale of Champions. The Grand Champion, Reserve Champion, the FFA or 4-H represented, who purchased the animal or project as well as sale prices – not including add-ons – are listed below.

Commercial Heifers: Grand Champion London Porter; Cayuga FFA; Buffalo Livestock Co.; $11,000.00.

Commercial Heifers: Reserve Champion Ella Partin; Cayuga FFA; Buffalo Livestock Co.; $6,000.00.

Market Broilers: Grand Champion Claire Ormand; Elkhart FFA; Rucker Equipment Co.; $4,500.00.

Market Broilers: Reserve Champion Brody Bizzell; Frankston FFA; Trophy Ranch; $3,500.00.

Market Goats: Grand Champion Jake Glenn; Palestine FFA; Rucker Equipment Co.; $4,750.00.

Market Goats: Reserve Champion Kinsey Woody; Palestine FFA: Acid & Cementing Service; $4,500.00.

Market Lambs: Grand Champion Kenzie Brown; Ioni Creek 4-H; Beard Ranch; $15,000.00.

Market Lambs: Reserve Champion Lauren Neel; Elkhart FFA; Anderson Co. Livestock Exchange; $5,000.00.

Market Rabbits: Grand Champion Hesston Huff; Cayuga FFA; Shelby Savings Bank; $3,750.00.

Market Rabbits: Reserve Champion Bryleigh Barton; Ioni Creek 4-H; Rutledge Auto Group; $2,250.00.

Market Steers: Grand Champion Lane Gabbard; Elkhart FFA; East Texas Broadband; $12,250.00.

Market Steers: Reserve Champion Presley Estes; Elkhart FFA; Intense Wire Line; $10,000.00.

Market Swine: Grand Champion Laramie Dickson; Cayuga FFA; Elliott Chrysler-Dodge; $5,000.00.

Market Swine: Reserve Champion Mykyla Brooks; Palestine FFA; All Star Ford-Palestine; $4,000.00.

Projects: Grand Champion: Raeleigh Taylor; Cayuga FFA; Brooks, Travis; $2,000.00.

Projects: Reserve Champion Hannah Holloway; Elkhart FFA; Sharp, Bo; $1,500.00.

From all of us at The Messenger Newspaper, congratulations on a job well and best of luck in your future endeavors.

Will Johnson may be contacted via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com.