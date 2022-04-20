Houston County Man Arrested for Sexual Assault of a Child

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

HOUSTON COUNTY – A Houston County man is behind bars after he was arrested on April 18 and charged with continuous sexual abuse of a young child.

Kennard resident Michael Lynn Morgan, 38, was taken into custody and charged with the first-degree felony after the child’s mother alerted authorities that her 10-year-old child had been sexually assaulted by Morgan.

A forensic interview was conducted at the Kalin’s Center where the victim recounted Morgan had touched her genital area, fondled and kissed her breasts. The victim also stated Morgan had exposed himself to her and attempted to force her to have oral sex.

Furthermore, the victim indicated Morgan had attempted to have sexual intercourse with her but when she told him “… it hurts, he then stopped. The victim told the forensic interviewer that she felt pain and discomfort.”

In an affidavit of probable cause, it was stated, “During a period that was more than 30 days in duration, namely from Feb. 23, 2022 through April 10, 2022, when the defendant was 17 years of age or older (38), (he did allegedly) commit two or more acts (three occurrences) of sexual abuse against a child younger than 14 years-of-age (10).”

Morgan was arrested on April 18 and transported to the Houston County Jail where he was booked into custody for continuous sexual abuse of a child under the age of 14.

Under Texas law the crime is considered a first-degree felony and according to Section 12.32 of the Texas Penal Code, “An individual adjudged guilty of a felony of the first degree shall be punished by imprisonment in the institutional division for life or for any term of not more than 99 years or less than five years. In addition to imprisonment, an individual adjudged guilty of a felony of the first degree may be punished by a fine not to exceed $10,000.”

Morgan’s bond has been set at $50,000 and he is being held at the Houston County Jail.

Will Johnson may be reached via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com.