Juneteenth Celebration Slated for Crockett

2022 Theme – “Pursuing Our Legacy”

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

TEXAS – Sunday, June 19, marks the 157th anniversary of Juneteenth. That was the date in 1865, when word of the Emancipation Proclamation finally reached the state of Texas.

It was nearly two and a half years – after the U.S. abolishment of slavery in 1863 – when Union Gen. Gordon Granger read the Emancipation Proclamation from a balcony in Galveston and African- Americans in Texas were finally freed.

Since then, the date has become an International Day of Celebration and was officially declared a state holiday in 1980. Just last year, on Thursday, June 17, at 4:03 pm ET, President Joe Biden signed a bi-partisan bill into law making Juneteenth a federal holiday.

Today, a Juneteenth monument on the Galveston grounds commemorates the occasion, while Galveston’s Juneteenth parade and festivities draw visitors from around the world.

Juneteenth commemorates African American freedom and emphasizes education and achievement. It is a day, a week, and in some areas a month marked with celebrations, guest speakers, picnics and family gatherings.

Houston County and the city of Crockett will host its 36th Annual Juneteenth celebration and this year’s theme is “Pursuing Our Legacy.”

The Houston County festivities actually get underway with the Juneteenth Pageant Induction ceremony on Thursday, June 9, held at Crockett High School. This will be followed by the Juneteenth Pageant held on Saturday, June 11, also at Crockett High School.

On June 18, the celebration of Juneteenth jumps into high gear with Juneteenth Parade through the streets of downtown Crockett. The parade line-up will begin at 9 am and the parade will roar to life at 10 am. The Grand Marshal of this year’s parade and celebration will be Houston County Icon Hillard McKnight.

There will also be a BBQ Cook-off sponsored by KJ Johnson with a 7 am check-in. For mor information on the cook-off please call 936-300-2477.

Once the parade makes its way through the downtown area, the Juneteenth Official Opening Ceremony will be held at the Groves Educational Foundation located along Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd. The pageant contestants will be recognized and several guest speakers will reflect on both the significance of Juneteenth and what it means to them, on a personal basis.

Following the ceremony’s conclusion, the 7th Annual Juneteenth Youth Fun Day will begin at 3 pm and run until 8 pm, at the Groves Foundation. There will be free food, games special music and bounce houses. The Fun Day is sponsored by Rhonda Ware along with Tonya and “Peanut” Harris.

There will also be a special Juneteenth Entertainment Event beginning at 8:15 pm at Bear Hall in Downtown Crockett.

The event will be hosted by “A Hand Up,” a local community committee. For more information on this event please contact Jurlinda Gentry at 936-355-4671.

Cliff Robinson, creator of the Juneteenth.com website wrote Juneteenth is “…. a time for reflection and rejoicing. It (Juneteenth) is a time for assessment, self-improvement and for planning the future. Its growing popularity signifies a level of maturity and dignity in America long overdue. In cities across the country, people of all races, nationalities and religions are joining hands to truthfully acknowledge a period in our history that shaped and continues to influence our society today. Sensitized to the conditions and experiences of others, only then can we make significant and lasting improvements in our society.”

For general information on the Juneteenth celebration, please contact Dr. Ianthia Fisher at 936-546-1494.

