Crockett City Council Approves Zoning Change

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

CROCKETT – The Crockett City Council met in a called meeting on Monday, April 4 to discuss zoning changes and to approve an agreement pertaining to a water project.

After Crockett Mayor Dr. Ianthia Fisher called the session to order, she moved the council into a public hearing about rezoning an area on Loop 304 from a multiple family residential district to a manufacturing, warehousing and wholesaling district.

With no one speaking for or against the proposed re-zoning, City Administrator John Angerstein explained the proposed changed.

“This is the Jehovah’s Witness building that was on the market for a while and finally sold. They (Spellman Properties) purchased it as an investment property, so to speak. It is a church within an R-3 district. For them to bring businesses in, they would not be able to put anything there unless it was re-zoned,” Angerstein said.

The city administrator added Spellman Properties had performed quite a bit of work on the property and now wanted to market said property but needed to have it re-zoned in order to do so.

“Some of the things they have tried to target include a daycare company they have been in negotiations with, but no contracts have been written,” he said.

The property is located on E. Loop 304 next to the former location of Willie Josey’s Paint and Body and across the roadway from the Texas Health and Human Services building.

With no further discussion, the public hearing was closed.

Once the hearing was closed a motion was made, seconded and unanimously approved to re-zone the property from a multiple family residential district to a manufacturing, warehousing and wholesaling district.

The only other agenda item concerned an agreement for professional engineering services with KSA Engineers, Inc. for a water main replacement on East Houston Avenue and East Goliad Avenue in conjunction with the Texas Water Development Board’s Drinking Water State Revolving Fund.

“We have already signed off on bond contracts with our bond counsel and financial administrator. At this time, we have a contract with KSA. They have already been helping us apply for this project. This is where we got a 50 percent loan forgiveness and the other 50 percent is a zero-interest loan. It is right at $1.7 million of grant money and $1.7 million of a zero-percent loan,” Angerstein said.

A motion to enter into the agreement with KSA was unanimously approved

With no further business the meeting was adjourned at 6:15 pm.

Will Johnson may be contacted via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com.