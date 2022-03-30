Third Weekend of Dogwood Trails

Special to The Messenger

PALESTINE – The third weekend of the Dogwood Trails event begins this Friday, April 1.

Among the activities available to the public are:

Art Walk – Explore Historic Downtown Palestine while admiring local artistic creations. Meet artists of various mediums and peruse through downtown shops and boutiques. Starting at the Historic Redlands Hotel 400 N. Queen St. 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM

Performances of the play Steel Magnolias.

The play is a comedy-drama about the bond among a group of Southern women in northwest Louisiana. Performances are April 1-2 at 7:30 PM and April 3 at 2:00PM. The play is being performed at the Historic Texas Theatre located at 213 W Crawford St. in Palestine.

Ransom Brothers at Railyard Customs & Collision:

April 1 at 8:00 PM. First Fridays – Live music at Railyard Customs & Collision located at 705 E Newman St. The Ransom Brothers take the stage at 8pm. FREE Crawfish while supplies last. FREE Jack & Coke slushies. For more information please call 903-723-3086.

Grazing Workshop:

April 1-2 between 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM at the Regen Ranch

How to manage your livestock to improve your land and increase profitability!

Led by Holistic Management International Interim Executive Director, Wayne Knight, you will learn about the importance of ecosystem health, determine optimal plant recovery for your land, identify, manage, and monitor key indicators for animal production and financial considerations and decisions for healthy profits. For more details and to register, https://bit.ly/359xpUp

Palestine Area Plant Swap:

April 2 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Davey Dogwood Park Hosted by members of ETPS-East Texas Plant Swap. Setup no earlier than 8:30am.

Tahwahkaro Whiskey Dinner:

April 2 | Reservations required 6:00 PM

Enjoy a whiskey paired dinner at Queen Street Grille featuring 3 of the Tahwahkaro blends: Four Grain Bourbon, Texas Malt Whiskey & Cask Strength Straight Bourbon Whiskey. Whiskey discussions and drawings with each course. Advance Tickets available. $99 plus tax and gratuity. All guests must be 21 years or older. For more information please call 903-723-2404