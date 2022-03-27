Area Players Selected to TABC All-State/All-Region Teams

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

EAST TEXAS – The Texas Association of Basketball Coaches (TABC) released the organization’s All-State and All-Region teams late last week and several area players were honored to be included on the list.

Mihyia Davis

Starting with the boys’ All-State teams, the Grapeland Sandies’ Omarian Wiley was selected as a representative at the Class 2A level. Omarian averaged 16.7 points, 8.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 2.3 steals, 1.2 blocks, 49.7% FG in 38 games played.

The Lovelady Lady Lions were honored to have two players selected to the All-State team. Senior Mihyia Davis and freshman Lexi Price were chosen as members of the Class 2A squad.

Lexi Price

The Neches Lady Tigers were represented on the Class 1A All-State teams as teammates Sealy Hines and Aubrey Kincade received accolades.

Moving to the All-Region Boys’ Teams, Crockett Bulldog Delvin (DJ) Walker was selected to the Class 3A Region III All-Region Team.

DJ Walker

At the Class 2A level, the Region III All-Region squad included Frankston Indian Cael Bruno, Lovelady Lion Slade Murray and Grapeland Sandie Omarian Wiley.

On the girls’ side of the court, Aaliyah Jones joined her Lovelady Lady Lion teammates Mihyia Davis and Lexi Price as an All-Region selection from Class 2A Region III.

Slade Murray

Kacie Trimble joined her Neches Lady Tiger teammates Sealy Hines and Aubrey Kincade as an All-Region selection from Class 1A Region IV.

From all of us at The Messenger, congratulations on your accomplishments and best of luck in your future endeavors.

Aaliyah Jones

Will Johnson may be contacted via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com.