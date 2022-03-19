Lady Lions Showcase Power in Wins

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

GROVETON – The Lovelady Lady Lions have a multitude of ways they can beat you. They can use their pitching to hold a team scoreless. They can play small-ball or they can show off their power, like they did on Tuesday and Thursday.

Lovelady went yard four times in the first five innings as they defeated the Groveton Lady Indians 10-6 and then turned around on Thursday and walloped the Alto Lady Yellow Jackets by a final score of 16-0 in three innings.

It didn’t take long for the party to get started either, as Mihyia Davis led off the game against Groveton with a shot to deep left field to stake the Lady Lions to a 1-0 lead.

Scout Lovell followed with a double to center but after back-to-back fly ball outs from Mimi Sandoval and Linda Martinez, MaKenna Pierce ripped a double into left to drive-in Lovell from second base.

Davis came up again in the second and with the bases empty, she jacked a shot over the right field fence for her second homer of the game to put the Lady Lions up 3-0.

In the top of the third, it was Morgan Womack’s turn. On an 0-1 pitch Womack turned on a pitch and deposited it over the right field fence. Linda Martinez was at first and when Womack crossed the plate, the Lady Lions led 5-0.

After a grand slam from the Lady Indians’ Megan Luce cut the lead to 5-4 in the bottom of the third, Mimi Sandoval led off the fifth with a blast to left which opened the flood gates as the Lady Lions crossed the dish five times in the frame.

Groveton cut the lead to 10-6 in the bottom of the inning but that was as close as they would get as Lovelady picked up the road win.

Two days later, the Lady Lions hit the road again as they traveled to Alto to take on the Lady Yellow Jackets.

It wasn’t even close. Lovelady scored two in the first and then poured it on in the second as they plated 12 runs, highlighted by a Mimi Sandoval grand slam. For good measure, the Lady Lions added two more in the top of the third to make the score 16-0.

And after a 1-2-3 bottom of the third, the game was called due to the mercy rule.

