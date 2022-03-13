Albinus Signs with TVCC

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

LOVELADY – While the Houston County area has had its fair share of high school athletes who have received scholarships in a variety of sports, there have not been a lot of volleyball players who have been afforded the opportunity to play at the next level.

That may be about to change, however, as Lovelady Lady Lion Bailee Albinus inked her name on a National Letter of Intent on Wednesday afternoon, March 9 to play volleyball at Trinity Valley Community College (TVCC).

Once all the photos had been taken, along with the celebratory hugs and handshakes, Bailee sat down with The Messenger to discuss her future on the volleyball court.

“I had a couple of options before this,” she said. “Then, I went to visit Trinity Valley. I met all the staff along with the dorm director. It really felt like home and I knew that was where I wanted to go.”

Bailee Albinus

Before making her decision on TVCC, Bailee received offers from Coastal Bend, Cedar Valley Dallas College, Iowa Lakes, South Western Christian College, and Central Christian College of Kansas.

As to when she realized she might have a chance to continue her athletic career at the collegiate level, the Lovelady senior said, “All my life it has been about softball. I didn’t even think I would want to play college volleyball until probably about the middle of my junior year. It was then I realized that I could actually go somewhere with this.”

Looking back over her years at Lovelady High School, the soon to be Lady Cardinal said her favorite moment in volleyball was her sophomore year when the Lady Lions were undefeated district champs.

“It was the first time in 60 something years, I’m pretty sure. It had been a while. It was really great to be a part of that team,” she said.

When asked what advice she might give to her younger teammates who aspire to continue playing a sport in college, Bailee replied, “Never doubt yourself. Always have confidence in yourself and no matter what, know that you can do anything you put your mind to.”

Bailee is a four-year varsity athlete in volleyball, as well as softball and track. She is also a cheerleader, an FFA officer, a member of Beta Club, distinguished honor roll and is ranked third in the Senior class.

She ended her senior year at Lovelady by receiving “Setter of the Year” accolades with 404 assists, 157 kills, 223 digs, 10 blocks and a serving percentage of 94.5 with 67 aces.

Her plans include attending nursing school and becoming a neo-natal ICU nurse.

From all of us at The Messenger, congratulations and best of luck in your future endeavors.

Will Johnson may be contacted via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com