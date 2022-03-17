Don’t Go Away Mad, Just Go Away

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

CROCKETT – Sometimes when a person is asked to leave a place, it’s best for that person to heed the request. When said person declines to do so, there are often consequences.

Such was the case in Crockett, when 23-year-old Riley Craig Peterson decided not to leave an address on N. Fourth St. after being asked to leave.

Officers with the Crockett Police Department were called to the scene and when Officer Kerri Bell arrived at the location, it was reported Peterson tried to avoid detection.

According to an affidavit of probable cause, Officer Bell noticed Peterson when she first pulled up and as she went to the area where she had observed him, she reported detecting a very strong smell of marijuana.

“I (Bell) observed Riley Peterson standing at the back side of a covered porch. Riley exhibited nervous behavior when I approached and asked his name. Riley reached in his pockets and was immediately instructed not to do so,” the police report indicated.

After Peterson was checked for weapons, he admitted he had marijuana on his person but denied having anything other than that on his person.

Bell stated in the report that Peterson was sweating, shaking and constantly attempting to reach into his pockets while he was being questioned.

When asked why he had walked away when he noticed the patrol unit, “Riley stated he was rolling a blunt to smoke. Riley stated he was initially invited over, however, the homeowner changed her mind and wanted him to leave.”

Peterson went on to say his phone had died “… so he decided to smoke while charging his phone so he could call a ride.”

Peterson pulled a baggie of marijuana from his pocket but at this point, the homeowner informed the officers on scene that she believed Riley also had narcotics in his possession and gave the law enforcement officials permission to search her porch area.

The affidavit further stated, “Riley continued to show unusual nervous behavior and was detained. A probable cause search of Riley’s property revealed three baggies of suspected narcotics and paraphernalia inside his wallet.”

The containers/baggies contained approximately two grams of suspected cocaine and approximately 0.87 grams of methamphetamine.

Peterson was arrested and transported to the Houston County Jail where he was booked into custody on charges of: possession of marijuana (Class B misdemeanor); possession of a controlled substance (cocaine), penalty group one, in ana amount greater than one gram (a third-degree felony); and possession of a controlled substance (meth), penalty group one, in an amount less than one gram.

According to Section 12.34 of the Texas Penal Code, “An individual adjudged guilty of a felony of the third degree shall be punished by imprisonment in the institutional division for any term of not more than 10 years or less than two years. In addition to imprisonment, an individual adjudged guilty of a felony of the third degree may be punished by a fine not to exceed $10,000.”

As of press time, Peterson was still being held at the Houston County Jail with total bonds set at $17,500.

