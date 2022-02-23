Local Elections Set

Election Day May 7

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

EAST TEXAS – The last day to file for a place on the General Election Ballot for local political subdivisions (city, school board, hospital board, etc.) was Friday, Feb. 18 and the last day to file a declaration of write-in candidacy was Tuesday, Feb. 22.

More so this year than in recent election cycles, several positions are being contested. Barring any last-minute write-ins or de-certified candidates, the ballots are now set at the local level. So, without further ado, here are the lists of candidates for office.

Starting at Crockett ISD, in District One, incumbent Ansel Bradshaw has drawn two opponents in Gary Fitch and Jessica James. District Six incumbent Josh Crabtree did not file for re-election. As a result, the District Six seat is being contested by Zenita Hamilton and Tiesha Tucker.

The City of Crockett has three positions up for election but only one is being contested. Precinct Three Councilman Ernest Jackson and Precinct Four Councilwoman Marquita Beasley are both unopposed. Mayor Pro Tem Mike Marsh, representing Precinct Five, did draw an opponent in Linda Warfield.

At Grapeland ISD, Board Members Kendra Huff in Position Six and Melissa Cobb in Position Seven decided not to seek re-election. As a result, Position Six is being contested by Chance Huff and Travis Lively. Position Seven, meanwhile, had three candidates file for the board seat. They are: Timothy Howard, Sr.; Nikki Steinsbo; and Katie Streetman.

The City of Grapeland has two council positions up for election. The city uses an at-large format so the top two vote getters will take a position at the council table. Jack Coleman, Justin Lumbreraz (incumbent) and Bobbie Jo Woody have filed for the two positions.

At Kennard ISD, there are two at-large positions up for election and three candidates have filed to run, with the top two vote getters taking a seat on the KISD Board of Trustees. The candidates are Keith Cole (incumbent), Angela Higbee and Terry Pilkington (incumbent).

The City of Kennard will cancel their election as incumbents Truman Lamb, Jr., Donald Lamb and Mary Ann Davis are all unopposed.

Moving to Latexo ISD, Positions 5, 6 and 7 are up for election this year. However, only incumbents Kelly Nicol in Position Five, Chris Morris in Position Six and Richard Smith in Position Seven filed to run. As a result, the election will be cancelled.

The City of Latexo has also cancelled their election as no positions are being contested.

Lovelady ISD will not hold an election as the two positions up for election, Positions Four and Five, are uncontested. As a result, incumbents Pat Allen (Four) and Michelle Murray (Five) will return for another term in office.

The City of Lovelady has also cancelled its election. As a result, Mayor Bryon Shoemaker along with Aldermen Kevin Fritze and Jo Doris Speer will return for another term.

The Houston County Hospital District will not hold an election this time around as there are no contested races. As a result, incumbents Pam Ainsworth (Place Two), Dr. John Stovall (Place Four), Rhonda Brown (Place Six) and Dina Pipes (Place Eight) will all return for another term in office.

In Anderson County, Palestine ISD will cancel their election. Incumbents Jeffrey Schwab in Place Three, Kurt Herrington in Place Four and Davi Killion Ingram in Place Five did not draw challengers.

The City of Palestine will see voters go to the polls for positions in District One, District Three, District Five and the mayoral position. As of Friday, Feb. 18, the only candidate to file for the District One position was Sean Conner. Vickey L. Chivers, the District Three incumbent, has not drawn an opponent.

District Five will see incumbent Krissy Clark and Jason H. Chapman square off for the council seat.

The elected officials in the City of Palestine are in a bit of an upheaval after Mayor Dana Goolsby and Mayor Pro Tem Larissa Loveless resigned earlier this month. As a result, last minute write-in candidates are a distinct possibility.

Elkhart ISD will not have any contested elections. Incumbents Harold Holloway (Position One) and Stephen Ham (Position Two) did not draw any opponents and will return for another term on the Board of Trustees. Position Three incumbent Aimee Quick Johnson did not file for re-election. Andrew Bell was the only person to file for the position and will be sworn in following the May 7 election.

The City of Elkhart has four positions up for election but only one is contested. Council members Lucia Butler (Place One), Tammy Baughman (Place Three) and Chuck Conner (Place Five) are all unopposed.

Place Two has drawn three candidates for office. They are: Randy McCoy; Chris Sheridan; and Billy Jack Wright.

Moving to Westwood ISD, District Seven incumbent Dr. Carolyn Booker did not draw an opponent and will return for another term on the Board of Trustees. In District Three, Mike Kelly did not file for re-election. Samantha (Sam) Estes filed for the District Three position and did not draw an opponent.

April 7 is the last day to register to vote in the election. Early voting will begin on April 25 and the last day to file for a ballot by mail is April 26. The last day of early voting is May 3 and Election Day is May 7.

