Latexo ISD Hears Construction Update

Stephen Berry with Berry & Clay Construction Updates Board on Construction Progress

By Jason Jones

Messenger Reporter

LATEXO – Latexo ISD board members met in a regularly scheduled meeting on Thursday, January 13. During the meeting, the board received a construction update from Stephen Berry with Berry & Clay Construction. According to Berry progress is going well on the high school and elementary school projects. “We got the last pour of the concrete for the foundation for the gym today,” said Berry. “What we lack is the front porches and the stairs and the side porches that we’re going to start on next week.” Metal building is scheduled to arrive on January 21st, and crews will begin erecting the vertical components immediately. Berry also acknowledged the difficulty regarding shipping and said that the long lead items were being ordered ahead of schedule to offset the extended delivery times. “We may not be ready for some of what we’ve ordered, but I don’t want to not take it,” Berry said.

Positive reports were received from campus leaders. Latexo has had a small number of students and staff out, most due to illnesses other than COVID-19, and is one of the only local schools that has not been forced to close in recent days. According to one campus leader, however, finding substitutes is becoming more difficult as illness has hit the pool of substitutes as well.

Other agenda items addressed during Thursday’s meeting included

Recognition of board members for School Board Appreciation Month

Superintendent’s report

Approval of consent agenda items

Approval to call Board of Trustees election for May 7, 2022, for positions 5, 6, and 7

Approval of Update 118

Approval cafeteria fees for adults per direction from recent audit

Approval of Capturing Kids Hearts agreement for faculty and staff training as funded by ESSER II grant

Jason Jones may be reached via email at jjones@messenger-news.com