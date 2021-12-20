Winners of Gingerbread House Contest Awarded

Grapeland Public Library’s Gingerbread House Contest Winners, Jenny Hargrove – First Place, Kash & Kyelon Watson – Second Place, and Kenzie Brown – Third Place

By Jason Jones

Messenger Reporter

GRAPELAND – An amazing and beautiful assortment of elaborately decorated Gingerbread houses adorned the front room of the Grapeland Public Library as winners were named in the first annual build off event for local students. Several entrants were present for the award ceremony, and while everyone couldn’t take the top spot, they all made judging an absolute nightmare. There easily could have been five or six first-place awards.

The atmosphere was friendly and festive, but not without controversy. In an exclusive to the Messenger, one young contestant who wished to remain anonymous claimed “I probably could have won, but my little brother kept eating the candies off my roof.” In a shocking twist, the little brother denied nothing and pointed out the exact spot on the roof where he took his favorite piece.

“I like the red ones,” claimed the suspect.

Fortunately, Santa was in the building, and absolved everyone from any wrongdoing. “I like the red ones myself,” St. Nick affirmed.

Grapeland Public Library Director Ashley Corns released the following statement on the event:

“In our first year, the Grapeland Public Library’s Gingerbread Contest hosted in the Fannie Campbell Stubblefield Room attracted dozens of little houses, trains, a barn, a Shrek village and even a tank from the kids here in Grapeland. Their confections elevated simple gingerbread houses into delicious pieces of artwork. Thank you to everyone who participated in the event and to the following business who contributed to the gift baskets: Nucor, Cutshaw Chevrolet, Darsey’s Furniture, Gallery Salon, Prosperity Bank, and Gingerbread Square. Also, thanks to everyone who came out to see Santa.”

The winners of the competition have been selected and their creations are truly one-of-a-kind, over-the-top gingerbread confections.

First place is Jenny Hargrove with her Christmas Cabin

Second place is Kash/ Kyelon Watson with their Peppermint Palace

Third place is Kenzie Brown with her Shrek Village

The Messenger would like to congratulate all the winners, contestants, and Grapeland Public Library on a successful inaugural event.

Jason Jones may be reached via email at jjones@messenger-news.com