Churches to Aid Library in Tornado Relief Effort

GRAPELAND – If we’ve learned one thing over the past several years, it’s the fact that communities come together to help during times of need. Hurricanes, floods and wildfires have taken their toll on many cities and towns, only to see people band together and lend a hand from near and far.

Tornadoes recently ripped through the heart of Tennessee causing historic levels of damage and leaving multitudes devastated. The loss has been tremendous.

Ashley Corns, director of Grapeland Public Library, has family that has been personally affected by the tornado damage in Tennessee. As a result, she is stepping up to lend a hand.

Corns, along with members of Grapeland’s First Baptist Church and Oak Grove Baptist Church, are collecting supplies such as bottled water, bleach, work gloves, garbage bags and more. They are also collecting soft goods such as clothing and bedding. They will hit the road on December 21 to deliver the supplies, and again on December 27 to deliver the soft goods to Tennessee.

“We will be going directly to Big Rock, Tennessee,” Corns said. “It’s a small community that was directly affected but may be overlooked for aid due to its proximity to larger areas like Clarksville. It’s also where my family is.”

Donations are welcome and needed. Those interested can donate at Grapeland Public Library until Thursday, December 17, but the staff will meet donors at the library until December 23, leaving them a few days to sort donations before their final delivery. Cash donations are welcome as well and will be distributed directly to affected families in the area.

To donate cash or goods to Tennessee tornado relief, call Ashley Corns directly at (931) 614-5950

