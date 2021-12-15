Christmas Pop-Up Market Opens Again This Weekend

Crockett Area Chamber to Showcase Local Artisans

By Jason Jones

Messenger Reporter

CROCKETT – One more opportunity awaits for locals to spend a weekend checking out the Christmas Pop-Up Market sponsored by the Crockett Area Chamber of Commerce. Crockett Civic Center is where amazing arts and crafts and various unique offerings can be found just in time for Christmas.

The Christmas Pop-Up Market is taking place in conjunction with the Shop Late Shop Local program. According to Chamber Director Liza Clark, the Shop Late Shop Local program is for downtown merchants who stay open later during the month of December, allowing shoppers the opportunity to do a little more shopping in their hometown.

“This actually started in 2019 where we did a Shop Late Shop Local that incorporated downtown businesses,” Clark said. “For businesses that didn’t have a brick and mortar, we did a Pop-Up market for them.”

This weekend’s Pop-Up Market is the second of two events. Taking place at the main Civic Center auditorium, the doors will be open for shopping from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Thursday, December 16 and then 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Saturday, December 18.

Shoppers can pick up a printed “passport” from participating merchants or the Chamber office, which can be stamped by the downtown merchants as well as the Pop-Up market participants. The stamped passports can then be submitted to the Chamber for a grand prize drawing which will be held on Friday, December 17.

“This is really designed for our local makers, to show our community what great artisans, what great craftsmen we have here,” Clark said.

Don’t miss the last weekend to shop for some truly unique gift ideas crafted and sold by local artists and small businesses.

To be a part of the Christmas Pop-Up Market or for more information on Shop Late Shop Local, contact the Chamber office at (936) 544-2359 or visit www.crockettareachamber.org

Jason Jones may be reached via email at jjones@messenger-news.com