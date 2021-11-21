Chicken Express Burglar Plucked

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

PALESTINE – Sometimes, a hankering for a good piece of chicken will cause a person to do some crazy, off-the-wall stuff.

Such was the case on Wednesday evening, Nov. 17, when Palestine Police Officers were dispatched to the Chicken Express located at 2117 Crockett Road in reference to an unsecure building after hours.

According to a post on the Palestine Police Department’s Facebook page, “Upon arriving on (the) scene, officers determined that an unknown white male had attempted to make entry into the building through the drive-thru window and after being unsuccessful, fired multiple rounds with a handgun through a glass door and made entry. The suspect made entry into the business and committed burglary.”

The suspect has been identified as 17-year-old Cason Trim of Elkhart. He is currently being held in the Anderson County Jail on unrelated charges. Charges in this case are forthcoming.

If you or someone you know has any information on this crime, please contact the Palestine Police Department at (903)729-2254.

