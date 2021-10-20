Farm, Ranch, and Wildlife Expo Returns to Crockett

East Texas Event Sponsored by Cutshaw Chevrolet

By Jason Jones

Messenger Reporter

CROCKETT – The Cutshaw Chevrolet East Texas Farm, Ranch and Wildlife Expo will be making its return to Houston County after falling victim to 2020’s COVID-related widespread cancellations. The event, presented in conjunction with Texas A&M AgriLife Extension and Crockett Area Chamber of Commerce, will be held at the Crockett Civic Center on Friday, October 15th from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

According to Chamber Director, Liza Clark, the expo has something for all east Texans who have connections to farming, ranching, or simply own property as a way to keep abreast of changing laws and stay informed on various topics that affect them.

Along with several trade show exhibits on display at the civic center, there will be seminars on various topics as well. Tiffany Lashmet, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Ag Law Specialist, will present sessions on Landowner Liability and Estate Planning. Dr. Ron Gill, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Livestock Specialist, will speak on Beef Producers Role in the Industry, and Tim Siegmund, Texas Parks and Wildlife Private Lands Program Leader, will host sessions on Wildlife Management Plan Basics and Wild Pig Management Technology, the latter of which offers a Continuing Education Unit.

Crockett FFA will be on hand at the event, volunteering and hosting an exhibit booth according to Clark.

Coffee and donuts will be available during registration, and lunch will be catered by Smitty’s BBQ. Lunch tickets are $15 and must be purchased from the Chamber prior to the event.

Crockett Civic Center is located at 1100 Edmiston Drive. Doors open at 8 a.m. for registration and admittance is free to the public.

For more information contact the Crockett Area Chamber of Commerce at (936) 544-2359 or visit www.crockettareachamber.org.

