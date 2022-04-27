Vulcraft Day Proclaimed by Commissioners

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

HOUSTON COUNTY – Over its 50 plus years in Houston County, Vulcraft, a division of Nucor, has done more than its fair share for the community. That spirit of community support was on full display in late March when a tornado devastated parts of Crockett and Houston County.

The leader in the steel industry responded to the devastation with equipment, manpower and food to help area residents get back on their feet.

Because of this and many other actions over the decades, the Houston County Commissioners Court recognized Vulcraft for its service to the community and proclaimed Tuesday, April 26 as “Vulcraft Day.”

“Our community was hit hard by the tornado,” County Judge Jim Lovell said, “and a lot of people came to help. Today we are honoring some guys with Vulcraft who went above and beyond and we are going to proclaim today as Vulcraft day in Houston County.”

Crockett resident Ansel Bradshaw, who sustained property damage from the storm and was present at the regularly scheduled court session, added, “When the tornado came through on Monday night, the next afternoon I received a phone call from Vulcraft. Justin, the production manager, said we’re coming. A little later on, I received a phone call from Jerome Simpson who said we’re coming.”

Bradshaw said Vulcraft assigned employees at their facility to come work in the city and county to help with debris removal. The employees were paid by the company and brought their own equipment, provided their own fuel and even rented additional equipment to help out in the cleanup.

“For those of you who are not familiar with Vulcraft, they are invaluable to Houston County. Not only do they support endeavors like this tornado (cleanup), but they do so much more that people are not aware of,” Bradshaw said.

Once Bradshaw concluded his remarks, the judge addressed the representatives in attendance and said, “Guys, I know you represent Vulcraft and I can’t thank you enough. We really do appreciate it.”

Judge Lovell then read a proclamation to those in attendance, declaring Tuesday, April 26 as “Vulcraft Day” in Houston County.

In other matters brought before the court:

The commissioners approved the minutes from previous meetings.

The payment of bills and expenses incurred by the county were approved.

The Houston County Treasurer’s, Compensatory, Environmental, County and District Clerk’s Monthly Fine Reports were received as information by the commissioners.

Salaries for new and/or transfer employees were approved.

A donation of $5,000 from Tommy Johnson with C&C Logging for improvements to CR 2120 was accepted by the court.

A donation of $400 from Zeke and Stephanie Damuth for improvements to Marina Road AE was accepted by the court.

A donation of food items from Perdue, Brandon, Fielder, Collins and Mott for the annual employee appreciation luncheon was approved by the court.

A Houston County Premises Use Permit was approved for the “National Day of Prayer” event to be held on May 5 at the Houston County Courthouse.

The court approved orders allowing retail fireworks permit holders to sell fireworks to the public in celebration of Memorial Day.

