Palestine’s Night Out Against Crime

Special to The Messenger

PALESTINE – On Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, neighborhoods around Palestine are invited to celebrate National Night Out with other communities nationwide for the “38th Annual National Night Out”, which is sponsored by the National Association of Town Watch (NATW) and co-sponsored locally by the Palestine Police Department.

National Night Out is designed to: (1) Heighten crime and drug prevention awareness; (2) Generate support for, and participation in, local anti-crime efforts; (3) Strengthen neighborhood spirit and police-community partnerships; and (4) Send a message to criminals letting them know neighborhoods are organized and fighting back.

From 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Oct. 5th, residents in neighborhoods throughout Palestine and across the nation are asked to lock their doors, turn on outside lights, and spend the evening outside with neighbors (following social distancing guidelines, of course) police, firefighters, and EMT’s.

Those not interested in hosting events but still want to show their support can do so by:

Turning on their front porch light at sundown, and switching from a white bulb to a blue one to show your support for National Night Out and your Palestine PD.

Decorating their front yard showing your support, or

Holding a family/household driveway picnic as a block, keeping safe social distancing and wearing a mask when not able to keep more than six feet in separation.

Various neighborhoods around Palestine will be hosting block parties. Not all neighborhoods hosting gatherings are listed below. Check with your local organizers to see if there will be a block party in your area.

Gardner Drive (6 pm – 9 pm)

Stephanie Drive (6 pm – 8 pm)

Larry Street Park (7 pm – 9 pm)