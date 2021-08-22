Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Bust in Palestine

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

PALESTINE – A pair of Elkhart residents are behind bars following a traffic stop early Wednesday morning, Wednesday, Aug.19.

Information provided by Police Community Liaison/PIO Michele Herbert indicated shortly after 2 am on Wednesday morning, Officer Miguel Varnado stopped a gray Dodge Durango at the Motel 6 in the 1100 block of E. Palestine Avenue. The vehicle was found to match the description of a vehicle suspected in a hit and run which occurred earlier in the night.

“Officer Varnado made contact with the driver and passenger of the vehicle, who were identified as Demarcus Weaver, 39, of Elkhart and Chelsea Jones, 34, of Elkhart. During the stop, Jones was found to have been the one driving the vehicle during the hit and run. While speaking to the subjects, Officer Varnado observed apparent narcotics lying on the center console of the vehicle,” according to the information provided by Herbert.

Weaver

A search of the vehicle was conducted which uncovered approximately 59 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 41 grams of suspected cocaine, 38 grams of suspected ecstasy and a small amount of marijuana. Officers also located a shotgun and a rifle in the vehicle. Corporal Nathan Perkins and Officer Tim Green also assisted in the investigation.

Weaver and Jones were both transported to the Anderson County Jail where they were booked into custody on the following charges:

Two counts of Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance Penalty Group 1, 4 grams to 200 grams.

Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance Penalty Group 2 or 2A, 4 grams to 200 grams

Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon

Possession of Marijuana under 2 ounces

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Following the arrest Palestine Police Chief Mark Harcrow commented, “The officers involved did an outstanding job in recognizing this vehicle and being thorough in the investigation. The work of these officers lead to weapons and a substantial amount of drugs being removed from our streets.”

Additional charges are pending.

