Shae’s Southern Cup Creating a Buzz

New Coffee Trailer in Grapeland Offers a Variety Of Drinks

By Jason Jones

Messenger Reporter

GRAPELAND – Aaahh… Coffee. For some, it represents a little pick-me-up. For others, it’s as necessary as food or shelter for survival purposes. Thankfully, it’s relatively plentiful, but thanks to Grapeland residents Michele and Robert Leach, locals now have a convenient way to get not only their coffee fix, but a long list of popular flavors and other drinks as well.

“We consider this a drink station” said owner Robert Leach. “We actually cold brew our coffee, which lowers the acidity and takes away some of the harshness of the caffeine.” It truly makes for an enjoyable kick start to the day.

While Shae’s offers a hot coffee option, their specialty is iced coffee. They also offer frappes, Italian sodas, slushies and natural energy spritzers.

“We know people love their energy drinks, so we wanted to offer a natural alternative that tastes great and provides the energy boost that people want with fewer health risks.” said Michele Leach, Robert’s wife of 8 years, and the creative force behind all the fantastic drink flavors and choices available.

When asked about what motivated them to open a coffee trailer in Grapeland, Texas, Robert and Michele echoed a sentiment that seems to be prevalent of late; “Grapeland has been home in the past, this is where our family is, and we want to make this home.”

After many years in the oil and gas industry, Robert has seen the highs and lows, and with a crash which always seems to be looming, he and Michele made the decision to invest in something they not only enjoyed, but gave them the opportunity to work together and offered endless possibilities. They converted the trailer themselves, installing state-of-the-art filtration and UV sanitization, and set up shop.

The Monday-Friday home for Shae’s is located at The Station, at the corner of US Hwy 287 and FM 228 (the Percilla Road.) On weekends, the couple hook the trailer up and pull it to various events around East Texas.

Shae’s Southern Cup will be hosting Coffee with The Chamber on Friday, August 27, and will celebrate their grand opening on Saturday, September 25 at the Station, in conjunction with their “Music On The Patio” event.

Drop by for a visit, or order up a fantastic beverage at Shae’s Southern Cup, 916 US Hwy 287 N in Grapeland.

Jason Jones may be reached via email at jjones@messenger-news.com.