The 2021 Pre-Season All-Messenger Area Team

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

GRAPELAND – This has been a long time in the making and it’s finally here. After hours of poring over stats, breaking down film and reviewing last year’s performances, we at The Messenger are proud to announce our first (and possibly last) Pre-Season All-Messenger Area Team.

Even though we know it probably will, our goal in this was not to offend or slight anyone. It truly is just a way to have a little fun before the 2021 football season officially kicks off. So, without further ado, here is the 2021 All-Messenger Area Football team.

Offense:

QB – Jadyn Collins, Crockett Bulldogs, Jr.

RB – Cadarian Wiley, Grapeland Sandies, Sr.

RB – Shaun Easterling, Lovelady Lions, Jr.

WR – Randy Jones, Crockett Bulldogs, Sr.

WR – Johnny Lamb, Grapeland Sandies, Jr.

TE – AJ Wallace, Crockett Bulldogs, Jr.

OL – Jason DeCluette, Grapeland Sandies, Sr.

OL – Tyler Stafford, Elkhart Elks, Jr.

OL – Jesus Guzman, Crockett Bulldogs, So.

OL – Landon Jackson, Grapeland Sandies, Sr.

OL – Peyton Harrison, Lovelady Lions, Sr.

K – Antonio Cruz, Crockett Bulldogs, Sr.

Defense:

DB – Omarian Wiley, Grapeland Sandies, Jr.

DB – Slade Murray, Lovelady Lions, Sr.

DB – Tayshawn Simon, Crockett Bulldogs, Sr.

DB – Riley Murchison, Grapeland Sandies, Jr.

LB – Courtney Byrd, Crockett Bulldogs, Jr.

LB – Conner Martinez, Lovelady Lions, Sr.

LB – Zandric Anderson, Crockett Bulldogs, Jr.

DL – AJ Wallace, Crockett Bulldogs, Jr.

DL – Shamar Terry, Lovelady Lions, Sr.

DL – William McClendon, Grapeland Sandies, Sr.

DL – LaMont Smith, Elkhart Elks, So.

P – Antonio Cruz, Crockett Bulldogs, Sr.

Will Johnson may be contacted via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com.