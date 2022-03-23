Lady Lions Demolish Lady Indians, 14-0

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

LOVELADY – The Lovelady Lady Lions welcomed the Douglass Lady Indians to town on Friday evening for a District 21-2A contest.

Coming into the game the Lady Lions sported a record of 14-3-1 and were ranked #1 in Class 2A in the latest Texas Girls Coaches Association. The Lady Indians had only played a handful of games because of a deep playoff run in basketball and only had a 3-1-2 record.

Even if Douglass had played a few more games, the outcome of Friday night’s game would have probably remained the same as Lovelady crushed their visitors by a final score of 14-0.

Macie LaRue got the start for the Lady Lions and she breezed through the top of the Lady Indians’ batting order as she struck out the side.

Lovelady didn’t waste any time getting on the scoreboard. Mariah Davis led off the bottom of the first and drew a walk. With Scout Lovell at the plate, she stole second and moved to third on a wild pitch.

Lovell singled to center to drive in Davis with the first run of the game. After Mimi Sandoval settled into the batter’s box, Lovell stole second and then third. Sandoval drew a walk and then stole second. Linda Martinez followed in the batting order and doubled down the third base line.

The hit plated Lovell and moved Sandoval to third. MaKenna Pierce was up next and was hit by a pitch. Morgan Womack flew out to center which allowed Sandoval to tag up and trot home to make the score 3-0.

That was all the Lady Lions could muster in their half of the inning as Haven Prager flew out to center while Martinez was thrown out on the bases.

LaRue got off to a rough start in the second as she hit both Addie Sinz and Lexi Poskey to open up the inning. Maddison Johnson was up next and LaRue caught her looking at strike three. Eryn Broaddus followed with a single to center but Sinz got a late jump was gunned down at third. Tiara Neal was up next and hit into a 4-3 force at first to end the top of the second inning.

When the Lady Lions came in from the field, they added three more runs to their lead. Rylee Biedrzycki drew a lead off walk and moved to second on a Bailee Albinus bunt. Davis followed with a single but Biedrzycki got hung up on the base paths and was picked off.

In the meantime, Albinus moved to third while Davis took second. Lovell was up next and she slapped a shot into left field that was mishandled. Albinus and Davis both scored, and on the throw, Lovell moved to third.

A dropped third strike on Sandoval, along with a throw to first, allowed Lovell to race home and make the score 6-0. Martinez was up next but flew out to left to end the frame.

Coach Jordyn Hester made a pitching change in the top of the third and brought Sandoval on in relief.

Georganna Burns led off with an infield single and moved to second when M. Neal laid down a sacrifice bunt. It didn’t matter, however, as Lora Poskey and Faith Wilcox both struck out to end the top half of the third.

Lovelady added another two runs to their lead in the bottom half of the third. Pierce led off the inning with a blast over the left-centerfield fence to push the lead out to 7-0. Womack followed with a walk and stole second. Prager popped up to short for the first out, but Biedrzycki also drew a walk while Womack swiped third. Biedrzycki stole second and when Albinus grounded into a 6-3 force, Womack scampered home to make the score 8-0.

After Davis grounded out to end the third, the Lady Indians had their best chance to score but couldn’t take advantage of a bases loaded opportunity. Sinz struck out to lead things off but Lexi Poskey followed with a single up the middle. Johnson drew a walk but Eryn Broadus fanned for the second out. A walk to Ariana Neal loaded the bases but on a full count, Sandoval blew a fastball by Reeves for the third out.

It was déjà vu all over again in the bottom of the fourth as Lovell took a 2-1 pitch over the wall in center for Lovelady’s second homer of the game. From there, the flood gates opened as the Lady Lions scored five more runs as they batted around.

After that, Sandoval took over as she worked a 1-2-3 top of the fifth and with the score now 14-0, the game was called by the mercy rule.

LaRue picked up the win with two innings of work. She didn’t allow a run, only gave up one hit and struck out two. Sandoval pitched three scoreless innings, struck out seven and walked two.

At the plate, Pierce was 1-1 with a HR, an RBI, two runs scored, a pair of walks and she also reached base after being hit. Lovell was 2-2 with a homer, two RBI, two runs scored and a pair of walks.

Will Johnson may be contacted via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com.