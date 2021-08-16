Grapeland Sandies Ready for 2021 Season

Jordan Wood Takes Over as AD

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

GRAPELAND – It has been a long wait since the Grapeland Sandies left the field in Trinity, smarting from a 59-14 loss at the hands of the Hearne Eagles in the Bi-District Round of the 2020 UIL Playoffs.

It’s a new year, however, and hope springs eternal. Every team in the state of Texas is currently 0-0 and has dreams of hoisting a state championship trophy aloft in mid-December.

There is a new boss on the Grapeland sidelines this year and Head Coach Jordan Wood is looking for big things from the Sandies.

Grapeland Sandies Junior Varsity



Coming over from Detroit ISD, Coach Wood said he came to Grapeland when the AD’s position became available “… because of the athletes here. It’s also closer to home for me. I grew up in Livingston. My goal in a job is to be somewhere where my kids can call home, I can raise my kids and spend some time with them. My goal is also to be competitive in the Region, year-in and year-out.”

Wood explained while the Sandies were 6-5 last year, he felt like Grapeland had the players to have had a much better record.

“I think the kids may not have been prepared for going up a division (from DII to DI). Everything was in place but I’m not sure they were ready for the week-in and week-out of the bigger division when they were used to running over some teams in the smaller division. When you go to the big 2A, it’s a lot tougher every week,” he said.

After a week of practice, Wood said the turnout for football this year has been in the low 40s.

“Right now,” he continued, “we are running a JV. Even if it’s a small one, I want those guys to get the reps so they can get better. It is very important for those guys to play. Practice is good, but when you’re talking about game reps, if a kid is not going to be a contributor on the varsity level, I want them to get as many snaps as they can. You can never duplicate gametime snaps in practice. I place a big importance on the JV.”

Grapeland AD Jordan Wood



As to what he has seen so far from his team, Wood said he likes the responsiveness he has seen from his players.

“They have responded well to everything we have thrown at them. Defensively, we’re not changing much from what was done at the end of last year. Offensively, we threw a ton at them the first two days of practice, re-hit it the third and fourth days and then polished it on the fifth day. For the most part, we have the bulk of it in that we need to be competitive early. They have picked it up pretty well. There are things we need to re-teach at times, but we don’t need to re-hit it and re-teach it every day. They are retaining information and bringing it back. Our offense is starting to come together,” Wood said.

With a change at the top, there are often new faces on the coaching staff and the Sandies will have a mix of new and returning coaches of the sidelines.

Blake Doughty will return as the Grapeland Defensive Coordinator and Head Basketball Coach. Brock LeMire will take over the reigns in baseball and help with coaching the linebackers. Bryce Bobo has come over from Waco La Vega and will help with the offensive line. Coach Dederick Dixon comes over from Leander and will serve as the Offensive Coordinator. Coach Matthew Gayle will return to the sidelines this year and work the big boys in the trenches, as well as serving as the Head Power Lifting Coach. And last but certainly not least, Coach Tyler Terry will return to help coach up the secondary and receivers as well as serving as the Head Golf Coach.

“We will run a spread offense. We want to take advantage of the defense. We want to attack grass. When I started calling plays in Daingerfield, that was a big thing. I was looking for grass. I want to get the athletes out in space. Then, they can do the rest. We’re not going to try and over coach them. We want to let them be them. (All-State running back) Cadarian Wiley is really doing well with that. We are going to be balanced as far as run/pass. We do have some RPO stuff,” he said.

2021-2022 Grapeland Sandies Coaching Staff



Defensively, the team will run a 3-4.

As of right now, the coach said Riley Murchison and Johnny Lamb are vying for the QB position.

“They are both doing good and they’re picking up the offense. They are both gifted and talented at the quarterback position,” he said.

At the wideout positions, Wood said he looked for big things from Omarian Wiley with either Murchison or Lamb at the other spot, depending on who is under center. Jax Vickers will also be counted on from the slot position.

Cadarian Wiley will hold down the backfield and according to Wood, “… has all the tools in his toolbox. He works hard. We have to keep him healthy and see what he can do. He has a great burst.”

The line will be anchored by Jason DeCluette who made All-State last year and returning All-District player Landon Jackson. William McClendon, Nick Rea, Pooh Smith, Justin Ellington and Jeremy Pierce are also expected to make major contributions to the O-line.

Defensively, the Sandies will rotate DeCluette, Richardson and Rea at the nose position with Wyatt Lewis and McClendon holding down the defensive ends.

Practice? We’re talking practice!!



The linebackers will be led by Jax Vickers, Trinity Miller, Trae Allen, Kionte Willis and Orion Green.

The secondary will feature both Cadarian and Omarian Wiley, along with Murchison and Lamb. Trae Davidson and Isaac Edwards will also see time in the defensive backfield.

The Sandies will kick off their season on Friday, Aug. 27 against the Shelbyville Dragons in Shelbyville. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 pm.

