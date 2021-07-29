Crockett Medical Center Sponsors Blood Drive

Become A Life Saving Hero In About An Hour

By Jason Jones

Messenger Reporter

CROCKETT – Every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood. Blood is essential to help patients survive surgeries, cancer treatment, chronic illnesses, and traumatic injuries. This lifesaving care starts with one person making a generous donation. The need for blood is constant. But only about 3% of age-eligible people donate blood yearly. About 328 million people currently live in the U.S. Each year, approximately 6.8 million people in the U.S donate blood. Annually, this adds up to about 13.6 million units of whole blood collected for donation in the U.S. Your blood donations are used for patients in need of surgery, cancer treatment and transfusions for blood loss from traumatic injuries.

Crockett Medical Center, in conjunction with The Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center, The Blood Center Brazos Valley, and The Blood Center East Texas, is sponsoring a Life Saving Blood Drive this Thursday, July 29 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. The Donor Bus will be located at the Crockett Medical Center facility, located at 1100 E. Loop 304 in Crockett.

To sign up, visit https://www.commitforlife.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/330154

Successful donors will receive free COVID-19 antibody testing, authorized by the FDA for detecting the presence of antibodies against SARS-CoV-2. The test is not intended for diagnosis of COVID-19.

Successful donors will also receive a free beach towel, courtesy of Crockett Medical Center and The Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center.

For more information contact Julie Lehr at (936) 546-3846

