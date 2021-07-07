Everybody Loves a Parade!

Fourth of July Parade Rolls through Crockett

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

CROCKETT – Houston County and the City of Crockett celebrated the U.S.A.’s 245th birthday in grand style on Saturday, July 3. Sponsored by the Downtown Crockett Association, the Fourth of July festivities kicked off with a parade though the center of town.

This year’s grand marshal of the parade was the VFW Ladies’ Auxiliary.

As the parade roared to life at 10:00 a.m., crowds of people encircled the Houston County Courthouse. Police cars and fire engines led the way followed by the various floats, ATV’s, motorcycles, bikes and organizations. The parade made its way around the square and came to a stop on the eastside of the courthouse.

It was a scaled down celebration this year – due to the COVID-19 pandemic – but the spirit of patriotism shown on the nation’s birthday burned as bright as ever.

Once the parade reached its final destination, the formal ceremonies began with the presentation of awards.

In the bike decorating contest, Georgia Cate Calvert took top honors while Kierston Pennington was awarded second-place.

In the pie category, Corrie Ainsworth finished first, Nelda Collier was second and Gabrielle Estrada was third.

In the float category, Kubota took home the first-place trophy, second-place went to Joe Smoldas, Jr. and the Rocking J Kids were awarded third-place.

