Fireworks Safety for Pets

Protect Our Furry Friends

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

EAST TEXAS – This weekend, our country will celebrate its 245th birthday. There will be parades, barbecue and other festivities commemorating Independence Day. The evening skies will also light up with spectacular displays as fireworks shows will abound.

While we humans may enjoy the rockets’ red glare, man’s best friend really doesn’t! As a result, pet owners are encouraged to take action prior to the bombs bursting in air so a July 4 celebration doesn’t turn into a hunt for the beloved Fido.

The American Kennel Club (AKC) reports that more pets go missing over the July 4 weekend than at any other time of the year.

The AKC and animal shelters throughout the area offer the following tips to help keep your fur babies safe during the July 4 festivities:

Take your dog for a long walk before the festivities begin. This will allow them to potty before the noise begins and it tires them out.

Never use fireworks around your dog. The noise can spook them into taking off or they can accidentally get burned by the fireworks.

Make sure your dog is wearing an ID collar with your current contact information. Collars can come off so it is recommended to microchip your dog as well.

Resist the urge to bring your dog with you to any fireworks displays.

Leave your dog at home with all the windows securely closed and the shades drawn. Turn on some music to drown out noise from the fireworks.

Leave your pooch with something to play with.

Consider staying home with your pets to insure they remain safe, especially if they have anxiety.

If your dog is extremely anxious, consult with your vet about giving a mild sedative to help calm your dog.

Will Johnson may be contacted via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com.