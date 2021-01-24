Home Government Absentee Ballot Registration Renewal

Absentee Ballot Registration Renewal

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

HOUSTON COUNTY – Believe it or not, it’s time to start planning for the next election which will be held on May 1. The first day to file for a place on the ballot was Jan. 13 and the last day to file is Feb. 12.

The election will be for city council positions, school board trustee positions and other political subdivision positions.

With the COVID-19 pandemic still raging, the Houston County Elections Office would like to remind voters that Absentee voting, also known as ballot by mail, requests need to be submitted annually.

According to Houston County Elections Administrator Cynthia Lum, “If you signed up for absentee voting last year, that application expired on December 31, 2020, and you will need to complete a new application for the 2021 election year.” 

The mailing address is:

Elections Administration

401 E. Goliad Ave.

Crockett, TX 75835

All nursing homes in Houston County have applications on hand for those currently in residence. Thank you for exercising you right to vote.

