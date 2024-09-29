From Police to Priest – Crockett Welcomes Episcopal Reverend

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

HOUSTON COUNTY – There are many reasons to visit All Saints’ Episcopal Church along Houston Ave. in Crockett. From the beautiful building to the ground around the church – new Deacon-In-Charge Suzanne Hollified is bringing a new spirit, not just to the church, but to the Crockett community, in which she is excited to get to know.

The Messenger was contacted by Hollifield who wanted to meet those who produce the stories in the newspaper and get a better understanding of the area and the people who inhabit it. Always happy to welcome people into our homes and hearts, Hollifield’s story proved to be too unique not to share with our readers.

First of all, to those unfamiliar, some Episcopalian practices can appear similar to the Catholic Church. Although the church has priests and bishops, it is actually an offshoot of the Anglican Church. Hollifield’s title of Deacon-in-Charge may be a mouthful, but it is only temporary, and she will soon be confirmed as Priest.

A native Texan, Hollifield was baptized by her grandfather, an Episcopalian priest himself. Always eager to serve those around her, Hollifield joined the Houston Police Department, leaving after over 30 years on the force, a career spanning roles from patrol officer to homicide.

She didn’t know it when she started, but the job offered her both good and difficult memories, but keeping a promise she made to her parents, she never became jaded or affected by the tough situations she faced.

She went on to work in the Montgomery County District Attorney’s office, handling cases involving minors. Although the workload is large and the cases sometimes heartbreaking, Hollifield said the key to her enthusiasm, even after so many years on the job, is simple.

“Faith,” Hollifield said. “With privilege comes great responsibility. And so in law enforcement, that is having the responsibility to care of people,” Hollifield noted. “And that faith, I think, is what keeps joy in my life and with that I can work through the stack of cases on my desk.”

Never one to sit still, she found herself called to follow in the footsteps of her grandfather and joined the seminary. Choosing Crockett as her new church home, Hollifield felt at home the first time she visited Houston County, reminding her of her grandmother’s rural Texas home from her childhood.

“All Saints is a wonderful community. They are great people, just like you say people in Houston County are, which is why I made the decision to come here,” Hollifield acknowledged.

Eager to get to know the community better, Hollifield turned the tables and had more questions to ask then she was asked in this interview. She was told about the people, the places and the great history of our county. Festivals involving love, peanuts and Christmas were mentioned, along with the needs of people, too – from the financial ones to the spiritual ones.

All of this was duly noted in Hollifield’s small notebook, as she searched for how best to serve her new church, within and without its walls. Hollifield recalled the moment she realized God had chosen her to do more with her faith.

“It was like I woke up on a Saturday morning and I felt there was a voicemail in my head that said, ‘You need to call your rector and tell him you need to start the process for ordained ministry,’” Hollifield remembered. “Is it what I wanted to do? No.”

An avid traveler and mountain climber, Hollifield knew committing to the cloth would tie her to a church, to a group of people, all of whom would look to her to guide and shepherd them.

“I just knew it was what God wanted me to do,” Hollifield said about the abrupt transformation in her life.

Becoming a priest in the Episcopalian Church is not easy, and certainly not quick. Even before one can attend seminary, there are conferences and discussions, years of interviews and vetting, psychological exams and questions.

Passing them all, Hollifield now finds herself ready for the challenge, taking over the role in July of this year. Her faith and enthusiasm are contagious, as she searches for the next “voicemail” from God, leading her to best serve her church and the people around it.

“My plan is to take care of any soul that walks in our church and to care for them their entire journey, as long as I’m here and to care for the community,” Hollifield said. “The church has walls, but what’s more important to me is the church outside those walls, and my hope is that I can find some way to connect with the community in a meaningful way. I think God will take me to where the need is.”

For those who would like to visit and welcome Hollifield to Crockett and prove this reporter correct when I bragged about the good people here, you can visit All Saints Episcopal Church at 1301 East Houston Ave. in Crockett. Sunday services begin at 10 a.m.

As to what to expect when you arrive, Hollifield had a simple explanation.

“I think you will feel the welcoming community from the second you get out of your car. I think you’re going to feel excited when you’re there. I think when you leave, you’re going to take that excitement back with you, wherever you go, and you’re going to have a joyful good time,” Hollifield concluded. “Because I believe God wants us to have fun in there, and I believe God wants us to enjoy but also praise Him. And my job, I hope, is to give you a sermon with some tiny part that might light up your life a little and bring you closer to a relationship with God.”

Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]