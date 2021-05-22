Tastes Great or Less Filling?

Beer Disagreement Leads to Felony Arrest

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

CROCKETT – In the 1970s, a series of Miller Lite beer commercials highlighted a disagreement over whether the sudsy beverage tasted great or was less filling. The commercials featured several well-known celebrities of the time arguing over which side was right.

Flash forward 50 years and there are still arguments over beer. In the 70s, the arguments were pretend. Earlier this week, however, the beer argument took a serious turn as a 51-year-old Crockett woman was arrested on aggravated assault charges after an argument over beer turned violent.

According to an affidavit of probable cause, Artavia Challhel Houston was taken into custody on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after she and her boyfriend got into an argument over beer money.

The affidavit indicated Crockett Police Officer Brandan Pollock was on patrol during the evening of May 17 when he was dispatched to an apartment complex on Sallas Street “… in reference to a physical disturbance. The complainant advised that her friend had a knife and was trying to kill a man.”

When the CPD officer arrived at the scene he was directed towards a female and male who were sitting next to each other.

“Upon approaching the subjects,” Officer Pollock stated in the affidavit, “I observed the female bleeding from her hand and the male’s shirt to be stretched out beyond repair. I also observed blood on the subject’s neck area.”

Shortly after the initial contact, Crockett Police Lt. Lonnie Lum arrived on the scene and the male and female were separated so they could be interviewed. During this time, Lt. Lum observed a kitchen knife with black tape around the handle, near where the two subjects had been sitting.

As Pollock questioned the female, later identified as Houston, she indicated the two “… were just playing, we weren’t fighting or nothing.”

When the officer asked Houston why the knife was outside, she replied it had been there for a while. As the questioning continued, Houston eventually admitted to arguing with the male over $10.

“I asked Houston again why the knife was outside. Houston stated, ‘I was just playing. I was asking him where my money was.’ Houston ultimately admitted trying to scare (the male) with the knife but stated she would never hurt him,” the legal document indicated.

While Pollock questioned Houston, Lt. Lum questioned the male subject who reported he and Houston were arguing over $10 because he wanted to buy beer and Houston didn’t.

“Houston began punching (the male) and then grabbed a kitchen knife and began chasing him in an attempt to stab him. Witnesses at the scene confirmed that Houston was chasing (the male) with a knife and swinging it at him,” the affidavit stated.

The investigation also concluded both Houston and the male subject had been drinking and were intoxicated at the time of the incident. It was also reported the two were involved in a dating relationship.

Houston was placed under arrest and charged with aggravated assault against a date/family member/or member of a household with a deadly weapon, a first-degree felony.

According to Section 12.32 of the Texas Penal Code, “An individual adjudged guilty of a felony of the first degree shall be punished by imprisonment in the institutional division for life or for any term of not more than 99 years or less than five years. In addition to imprisonment, an individual adjudged guilty of a felony of the first degree may be punished by a fine not to exceed $10,000.”

Houston is currently being held at the Houston County Jail on a $10,000 bond.

Will Johnson may be contacted via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com.