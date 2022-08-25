By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

Editor’s note: Greg’s Corner is a section for our Thursday edition where Messenger Reporter Greg Ritchie shares odds and ends from the job and unusual or interesting facts from across the world and across time.

MESSENGER OFFICE – I can report that although it’s not official official – it’s pretty official. Starbucks® is coming to Crockett. I can’t tell you exactly when, but in the Sunday newspaper we will have an exclusive interview with the people behind it and we will all know the who, what, when, where and why.

Well, the “why” we can go ahead and cover in this edition. When people in the area began to speculate about this online there was much rejoicing – and gnashing of teeth.

Some people were happy their favorite beverages would be only minutes away.

Others asked, “Why don’t they expand the supermarket? Why don’t they open a roller rink? Why don’t they open this or that restaurant instead?”

I hate to disappoint my fellow conspiracy theorists. (The earth is flat and NASA will never convince me otherwise.) But this time, there was no “they” there. I know it’s more fun to imagine a smoke filled room where they flip a coin if they should open a Starbucks® or a Denny’s®.

The simple truth is, someone at the Starbucks® corporation did their market research and decided our little piece of heaven should be the home of a new location.

Now I will admit, I am a sucker for a tasty cup of java. I always grumble about the cost – I mean they want how much for a little ground coffee and water? But it is tasty, and they even write my name on the little cup.

Starbucks® coming to Crockett is a good thing. For a few young people, there will be steady jobs and good pay – with benefits. Businesspeople or retirees may see this as a sign that Crockett is growing or more modern.

There was also a lot of talk online about some of the company’s politics. There is no doubt that the politics of Seattle and Houston County have little in common. Thank heavens for that…

What makes us free is that each of us can choose what to buy and from whom. I too wish our country was not made up of the same box stores and the same food in the same cardboard boxes. Coast to coast, it’s the same stuff again and again. They designed that burger to taste the same in Houston or in Hong Kong. It’s just how they do business now.

I tried for a few months to only buy from people who agreed with my politics. It is pretty tough. Forget buying almost anything online. Forget taking the kids to Disney or watching almost any movie these days.

The last few years have shown me that Americans are tougher than we thought. And I think we are getting tougher. Every generation thinks the one coming behind it is no good. Until they invent the airplane. Or invade Normandy. We can live by our beliefs in our own way and still get a fancy coffee – or not – it’s up to us.

So for those willing to pay and soak up the free jazz and free wi-fi – go have a cappuccino, frappuccino, latteccino or whatever fills you with happiness.

Starbucks® coming here just may lead some other businesses to see Crockett as a good place to be. Or cause the director of some big factory to finally say, “Yes, let’s move to Crockett!”

I say, “Welcome to Crockett!”

Greg Ritchie can be reached at greg@messenger-news.com