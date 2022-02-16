Mihyia Davis Named TSWA All-State in Volleyball

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

LOVELADY – Lovelady Lady Lion Mihyia Davis has been selected to the Texas Sportswriters Association (TSWA) All-State Honorable Mention Team as an outside hitter in volleyball.

Mihyia, a senior at LHS, was 94.7 percent server with 30 aces last season. She also had 176 kills, a .296 hitting percentage, 12 blocks, 157 assists, 190 digs. Mihyia was also selected as the Most Valuable Player from District 23-2A.

From all of us at The Messenger Sports, congratulations Mihyia and best of luck in your future endeavors.

