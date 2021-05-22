Mayor’s Monthly for May

Special to The Messenger

Hello Grapeland, we had the May council meeting on the 18th; as a reminder, the council meetings will be at 6 pm from now on versus 7 pm. The following are noteworthy items for this mont:

Representatives from CenterPoint Energy attended the meeting to inform the public that there will be an increase in the minimum bill. The estimated increase will be $2.39.

The city park had an upgrade this month; thanks to materials donated by Vulcraft, we were able to put up another pavilion over the picnic tables close to the stage. Thank you, Steven Huff, for doing an excellent job building it.

Earlier this month, we met with representatives from DETCOG to explore ways for the city to receive a grant to upgrade our wastewater treatment plant. This is in the very early stages, hopefully we qualify for the grant. If so, we will be able to break ground on the upgrade about this time next year.

Thanks to Charles Hart and his knowledge of the lay-out of Pine Street, he was able to point our street department to a culvert that had been hidden by years of growth and washout. This allowed our street department to clear it out and install a new culvert along with cleaning out the ditches. This should help with the drainage issue on Pine St. We are still pursuing a grant for the total renovation of Pine St. and should hear something on this in the coming months.

The city road grader is still down and being repaired. For those that live on and travel down some of the dirt streets, please be patient as we will smooth those streets out as soon as we get the maintainer up and running.

That is all the city news for this month. The next monthly council meeting will be on June 8th at 6pm.

“We make a living by what we get. We make a life by what we give” – Winston Churchill.