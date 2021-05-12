Area Athletes Compete at UIL State Track and Field Meet

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

AUSTIN – The 2021 UIL State Track and Field Meet was held over the weekend and several area athletes were among the competitors trying to see who the best of the best was.

Westwood’s Jaysa Coney traveled to Austin and competed in both the 100m and 200m sprints. She finished second in both events.

Coney ran a 12.15 in the 100m as she finished second to Newton’s Jayla Franklin who ran an 11.8. In the 200m, Coney was nipped by Franklin was again. Coney posted a time of 25.22 while Franklin ran a 24.24.

Lovelady Sophomore Shaun Easterling showed he would be a force to be reckoned with as he finished seventh in the 110m hurdles. Easterling posted a time of 15.85. The winning time was a 14.73 from Sudan’s Lane Wilson.

Also from Lovelady, Senior Jacy Stubblefield cleared 9’-6” to finish in ninth place in the girls’ pole vault. Frankston’s Abbie Ramsey cleared 10’-6” to finish fourth. Sunray’s Ella Strickland won the vent with a height of 13’-0.25.” Brink Bizzell, also from Frankston finished fifth in the boys’ pole vault with a height of 13’-0.

Cayuga’s Aerin Thompson was also in Austin where she competed in two events. Thompson finished sixth in the high jump with a height of 5’-4”. Thompson also competed in the 800m run and finished ninth with a time of 2:31.99.

