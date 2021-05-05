Latexo Runs Away with Bi-District Championship

Lady Tigers Run-Rule Lady Yeguas, 11-1

By Will Johnson

LATEXO – After defeating the Slocum Mustangs to capture the final playoff spot out of District 25-2A, the Latexo Lady Tigers opened the postseason with a single-game elimination against the Somerville Lady Yeguas.

The Lady Tigers entered the contest with a final district record of 2-7 while the Lady Yeguas had laid claim to the District 26-2A title with a perfect 10-0 league record. Given the seedings of the two teams and their records in district play, if you were to say there might be a blowout, you would be correct.

The surprising thing was, it didn’t go the way the records would indicate and that’s why they play the game. After going back-and-forth about the game’s location because of weather concerns, Latexo was chosen as the site of the Bi-District contest and the Lady Tigers used their homefield advantage to the fullest as they blistered the Lady Yeguas by a final score of 11-1.

Taylor Dise was in the pitcher’s circle for Latexo and she was stout throughout the game. The only hiccup for the freshman was a first inning run from Somerville.

Taylor Dise

Dise issued a five-pitch walk to Emma Kosavic to open the game and followed up with a strikeout of Abigail Flencher. A passed ball allowed Kosavic to move to second but when Ramaya Carter struck out, it seemed Dise might get out of the inning unscathed.

Back-to-back singles from Kailey Eldridge and Halle Stevens, however, pushed Kosavic across the dish and gave the Lady Yeguas the early 1-0 lead. Fortunately, Dise maintained her composure and came back to fan Kyra Watson, ending the top half of the first.

When the Lady Tigers came in from the field, they doubled up on the Lady Yeguas and took a 2-1 lead after the first inning.

Charlee Biano led off for Latexo and drew a walk off of Somerville pitcher Kailey Eldridge. She stole second and then took third when Shelby Eberts grounded out. Natalie Nicol was next up and on a 2-2 pitch, Biano stole home to tie the game at one.

Nicol eventually drew a walk which brought Shelby Coker to the plate. Coker fanned but Brandie Jackson followed with a walk, sending Nicol to second.

Next up in the batting order was Izzy Yorgensen who slapped a shot into left, which allowed Nicol to slide across the plate and give the Lady Tigers a lead they would not relinquish. Dise tapped back to the circle to end the inning, but when she went out for the second inning, her team was up by a score of 2-1.

Kaelyn Chavez led off the second inning for the Lady Yeguas and struck out on three pitches. Dise got Jocelyn Ponce to foul out to first and then caught Camia Martin looking as strike three whizzed by to close out the Somerville half of the second.

Natalie Nicol

In the bottom of the second, the Lady Tigers had a four-run explosion. Kaitlyn Charanza drew a walk to lead-off and moved to second on a Katie Goolsby sacrifice. Biano was up next and lined a single to center, driving in Charanza.

Eberts followed Biano in the batting order and on a 0-1 pitch, Biano stole second. The steal paid dividends when Eberts slapped a pitch that got by third for an error. On the play, Biano motored around the bases to make the score 4-1, as Eberts made her way to second.

Nicol followed in the batting order and ripped a double to center, which plated Eberts. A bunt from Coker led to an error by Somerville, giving Nicol time to fly around the basepaths and score. On the play, Coker moved to second.

Eldridge managed to regroup long enough to strike out Jackson and force Yorgensen to fly out to center, but the damage was done as Latexo was now up by a score of 6-1.

Dise had another easy inning as she only threw 10 pitches to retire the side and bring the Lady Tigers back to the batter’s box.

As the bottom of the third got underway, it looked as if Latexo might be held in check. Dise fouled out to open the Lady Tigers’ half of the inning while Charanza drew a walk. Goolsby attempted to move Charanza to second with a bunt, but popped up for the second out.

Safe at second!



Biano followed with a single to center which pushed Charanza to second. Eberts reached on another infield error by the Lady Yeguas and with two outs, Latexo had the bases loaded.

Nicol stepped into the batters’ box and on a 2-0 count she laced a single into right, driving in Charanza and Biano to make the score 8-1. On the play, Eberts moved to third while Nicol took second.

An infield error on a Coker groundball brought in Eberts and Nicol to make the score 10-1. That was all the Lady Tigers would get in the third as Jackson grounded out to end the inning.

In the top of the fourth, Dise flirted with danger as she gave up back-to-back hits, but still managed to keep the Lady Yeguas from crossing the plate.

Eldridge led off for Somerville and popped out to short. Stevens was up next and she singled to center. Watson followed and hit a little Texas Leaguer that was just out of the reach of Biano. Now, with only out and runners on first and second, Somerville looked poised for a big inning.

Dise, however, had different plans as she struck out Chavez on three pitches and then coaxed a little flare from Ponce that was fielded in mid-air for the third out of the inning.

Latexo was unable to get anything going in the bottom of the frame, as the game moved into the fifth. Dise gave up a walk to Martin but then retired the next three batters she faced to bring the Lady Tigers in from the field.

Bi-District Champions

Knowing they only need one run to claim the Bi-district Championship, Latexo went to work. Biano led off with a pop-up to short, but Eberts reached second when a ball was misplayed in the outfield. That brought Nicol to the plate and the freshman delivered once again.

On a 3-2 count, Nicol lofted a fly ball that was misjudged in the outfield which allowed Eberts to race around the bases and cross home plate with the winning run as the game was called by the run-rule with the Lady Tigers ahead 11-1.

Dise picked up the win for Latexo as she pitched five innings, giving up only one run on four hits. She also struck out seven and walked two. Eldridge was saddled with the loss after she worked 4.1 innings and allowed 11 runs on six hits. She also struck out three and walked five.

At the plate, Nicol stole the show as she went 2-3 with three RBI, three runs scored and she also drew a walk.

Latexo is back in action as they travel to Caldwell High School for the Area Championship against the Granger Lady Lions. The two teams will square off in a best-of-three series beginning Friday night, May 7 at 7 pm. Game Two is scheduled for Saturday afternoon with a 1 pm start time. Game Three – if necessary – will begin 30 minutes after the conclusion of Game Two.

