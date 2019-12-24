Lady Bulldogs fall to Lady Lions, 62-40

Crockett 1-1 in District

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

CROCKETT – After a thrilling two-point victory over the Elkhart Lady Elks on Tuesday of last week, the Crockett Lady Bulldogs welcomed the Teague Lady Lions to the Andrew J. Hopkins Activity Center on Friday, Dec. 20 for a District 20-3A matchup.

While the Lady Bulldogs had hopes of moving to 2-0 in district play, it was simply not meant to be as the Lady Lions won the contest by a final score of 62-40.

As the game got underway, Crockett had difficulty scoring. Three lady Bulldogs – Keaton Crabtree, Alinjah McKnight and Tynaisha McKnight – all had two apiece, but that was it for Crockett during the first period of play.

Meanwhile, Teague found the going a little easier as they took a 15-6 lead after the first eight minutes. Reagan Heggins paced the Lady Lions with six points while Meeyah Davis added four. Mallory Steen dropped in a three and Takoria Jones added a basket to close out the first quarter point production for Teague.

Crockett had a little more success in the second quarter as Jaycee Parker got going with seven points. Chelsea Walker dropped in a three-pointer and T. McKnight added two as the Lady Bulldogs trailed 26-18 at halftime.

Steen dropped in a pair of threes for the Lady Lions while Higgins and Ashlyn Forge added two apiece. Calee Payne converted one of two from the line to help Teague to an eight-point lead at the break.

Teague began to pull away after halftime as they opened up a double-digit lead by the end of the third quarter. Davis went for five, Forge had four and Payne added three. Heggins and Steen both chipped in two as the Lady Lions built a 42-29 lead after three periods of play.

The Lady Bulldogs were paced by T. McKnight with five points in the period while Quenisha Henderson dropped in a three. La’Kyreah Hamilton had two while Parker added a free throw to close out the third quarter.

The Lady Lions put the game away in the fourth quarter as Davis led the way with eight points. Heggins knocked down five while Jones added four. Payne chipped in a bucket and Steen made one of two from the line as Teague defeated Crockett, 62-40.

Crockett’s fourth quarter points came from Parker with five while Henderson added four and T. McKnight had two.

On the game, the Lady Lions were led in scoring by Meeyah Davis with 17 and Reagan Heggins with 15 points. Mallory Steen dropped in 12 while three other Teague players – Ashlynn Forge, Takoria Jones and Calee Payne – all had six.

Jaycee Parker paced the Lady Bulldogs with 12 points while Tynaisha McKnight had 11. Quenisha Henderson went for seven and Chelsea Walker added four. Keaton Crabtree, La’Kyreah Hamilton and Alinjah McKnight all had two apiece to round out the Crockett scoring.

