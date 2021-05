By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

The 59th Annual Crockett Lion’s Club Rodeo bucked into town on Thursday, May 6 and continued through Saturday, May 8 at the Porth Ag Arena in Crockett. Sponsors for the 59th Annual Crockett Lions Club PRCA Rodeo included Circle T Feeds, Crockett Farm and Fuel, Davy Crockett Drug, Dodge Ram, East Texas Livestock, Fast Track Construction, First County Feed, Fish & Still Equipment, Henson Motor Company, McDonald’s, Stalwart Ranches and Starns Ranch.