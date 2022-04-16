Saddle Up for the 60th Annual Crockett Lions’ Club Rodeo

Event Begins May 12

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

CROCKETT – Slap on your spurs, put on your pearl-snap shirt and get ready for three days of bull riding and bronco busting because the 60th Annual Crockett Lions’ Club Rodeo is right around the corner. The event starts on Thursday, May 12 and continues through Saturday, May 14 at the Porth Ag Arena in Crockett.

For the previous 59 years, the Crockett Lions’ Club rodeo has attracted some of the best cowboys and cowgirls the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association has to offer as they compete against the world’s best bucking stock.

Andrews Rodeo Co. will serve as the stock contractor while longtime announcer, Mike Mathis, will be back on the dirt of the Porth Ag Arena to see all of his friends in Crockett. Jason Farley will serve as rodeo clown.

Events this year include: Bull Riding; Calf Roping; Cowgirl’s Barrel Racing; Saddle Bronc Riding; and Steer Wrestling.

Ticket prices are $15 for adults (13 and older) and $7 for ages six through 12. Children five and under are free.

Major Sponsors for the 60th Annual Crockett Lions Club PRCA Rodeo include: Davy Crockett Drug; McDonald’s; and Crockett Iron Works.

Event Sponsors include: Fish & Still Equipment; Starns Ranch; East Texas Livestock; Crockett Farm and Fuel; Stalwart Ranches; Fast Track Construction; First County Feed; and Houston County Family Medical Clinic.

Will Johnson may be contacted via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com.