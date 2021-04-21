DEA and Palestine PD Announce 20th Take Back Day

Special to The Messenger

PALESTINE – With opioid overdose deaths increasing during the pandemic, the Drug Enforcement Administration announces its 20th Take Back Day scheduled for April 24. At its last Take Back Day in October, the DEA collected a record-high amount of expired, unwanted, and unused prescription medications, with the public turning in close to 500 tons of unwanted drugs. Over the 10-year span of Take Back Day, DEA has brought in more than 6,800 tons of prescription drugs. With studies indicating a majority of abused prescription drugs come from family and friends, including from home medicine cabinets, clearing out unused medicine is essential.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the U.S. has seen an increase in overdose deaths during the COVID-19 pandemic, with 83,544 Americans overdosing during the 12-month period ending July 1, 2020, the most ever recorded in a 12-month period. The increase in drug overdose deaths appeared to begin prior to the COVID-19 health emergency, but accelerated significantly during the first months of the pandemic.

DEA and its partners, Palestine Police Department and Walmart (Palestine), will collect tablets, capsules, patches, and other solid forms of prescription drugs. Liquids (including intravenous solutions), syringes and other sharps, and illegal drugs will not be accepted. DEA will continue to accept vaping devices and cartridges at its drop off locations provided lithium batteries are removed.

Helping people dispose of potentially harmful prescription drugs is just one way DEA and local police departments are working to reduce addiction and stem overdose deaths.

The Palestine Police Department will have officers and Citizen on Patrol members collecting unwanted or unneeded medications in front of Walmart at 2223 TX-256 Loop in Palestine on Saturday, April 24th from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Learn more about the event at www.deatakeback.com, or by calling 800-882-9539 or by contacting the Palestine Police Department Community Liaison, Michele Herbert, at 903-731-8418.