Lions Rough Up Sandies, 18-1

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

LOVELADY – This season has been hard to keep up with, as far as when games are being played. Saturday morning was a prime example as the Grapeland Sandies traveled to Lovelady to take on the Lions in a District 21-2A contest.

The Sandies didn’t fare well on the Saturday start while the Lions took advantage of Grapeland’s rough outing to plate nine runs in the first inning on their way to an 18-1 shellacking of the Sandies.

Carter Murray got the win for Lovelady with three innings of work. He gave up one run on three hits and had three strikeouts. EJ Sandoval finished out the game with two innings of work. He didn’t yield a hit and struck out four.

Cameron Navarette took the loss for the Sandies as he went two-thirds of an inning, giving up nine runs on five hits. Only four of the runs were earned.

At the plate, the Lions were led by Matthew Wheeler who was 3-4 with four RBI and two runs scored.

Peyton Prater led the way for Grapeland as he was 1-1 with one RBI.

