District 20-2A Track Results

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

CROCKETT – If you had looked quick, you may have just seen a state champion fly past you on Thursday, April 8 at Tiger Stadium in Centerville. The District 20-2A track meet was held over three days last week with both varsity girls and boys competing for a chance to advance to the Area Track Meet which will be held on Thursday, April 15 in Madisonville.

Both varsity boys and girls gathered on the track for a chance to be crowned district champions. The seven schools which made up the district were: Centerville; Grapeland; Groveton; Latexo; Leon; Lovelady; and Slocum.

At the girls’ varsity team level: Groveton was first with 167 points; Lovelady was second with 165; Leon was third with 137.5; Centerville was fourth with 94.5; Latexo was fifth with 20; Slocum was sixth with 5 and Grapeland was seventh with 0.

The top 10 athletes in the division were: 1) Jacy Stubblefield, Lovelady, 41 overall points; 2) Lauren Salley, Leon, 25; 3) Madison Johnson, Leon, 23; 4) Maya Calvin, Leon, 22; 4) Ingrid Rojo, Groveton, 22; 6) Emily Sitton, Leon, 21; 6) Caitlyn Antley, Groveton, 21; 8) Jocelyn Claire Stevens, Leon, 20; 9) Scout Lovell, Lovelady, 19; 10) Breanna McQueen, Groveton, 17.

The top four finishers in each event advance to the Area Meet.

In the varsity girls’ 100m dash: 1) Jacy Stubblefield, Lovelady, 12.78; 2) Anaya Bloodworth, Groveton, 13.28; 3) Charlee Biano, Latexo, 13.49; 4) Kortney Bynum, Lovelady, 13.55; 5) Kaitlyn Kirschner, Leon, 13.90; 5) Kameron Denman, Centerville, 13.90.

In the varsity girls’ 200m dash: 1) Lauren Salley, Jewett Leon, 27.56; 2) Jacy Stubblefield, Lovelady, 27.87; 3) Keyonna Holley, Centerville, 27.93; 4) Maya Calvin, Leon, 28.84; 5) Emma Alexander, Groveton, 28.85; 6) Anaya Bloodworth, Groveton, 29.93.

In the varsity girls’ 400m dash: 1) Lauren Salley, Leon, 1:03.11; 2) Madison Johnson, Leon, 1:04.90; 3) Kinsley Kornegay, Centerville, 1:07.49; 4) Tanaysha Cole, Groveton, 1:07.68; 5) Shyanne Pipkin, Lovelady, 1:07.75; 6) Josselyn Cruz, Groveton, 1:09.65.

In the varsity girls’ 800m run: 1) Madison Johnson, Leon, 2:36.46; 2) Rylie Croston, Centerville, 2:36.72; 3) Kaitlyn Bailey, Centerville, 2:36.96; 4) Kinsey Hardee, Centerville, 2:38.81; 5) Jocelyn Claire Stevens, Leon, 2:40.72; 6) Josselyn Cruz, Groveton, 2:43.86.

In the varsity girls’ 1600m run: 1) Caitlyn Antley, Groveton, 6:06.61; 2) Jocelyn Claire Stevens, Leon, 6:08.36; 3) Isavel Bautista, Groveton, 6:18.34; 4) Abby Sarraf, Slocum, 6:19.68; 5) Skyler Shaw, Groveton, 6:22.27; 6) Shyanne Pipkin, Lovelady, 6:33.84.

In the varsity girl’s 3200m run: 1) Jocelyn Claire Stevens, Leon, 13:14.00; 2) Caitlyn Antley, Groveton, 13:17.00; 3) Rylie Croston, Centerville, 13:19.00; 4) Kaitlyn Bailey, Centerville, 13:25.00; 5) Isavel Bautista, Groveton, 13:31.00; 6) Abby Sarraf, Slocum, 14:28.00.

In the varsity girls’ 100m hurdles: 1) Ingrid Rojo, Groveton, 18.99; 2) Emma Carmicheal; Lovelady, 19.90; 3) Daisia Leonard, Groveton, 20.65; 4) Hanna Huffstuttler, Lovelady, 20.90; 5) Olivia Ice, Lovelady, 21.00.

In the varsity girls’ 300m hurdles: 1) Scout Lovell, Lovelady, 51.34; 2) Ingrid Rojo Groveton, 55.93; 3) Samantha Hobbs, Centerville, 57.15; 3) Olivia Ice, Lovelady, 57.15; 4) Emma Carmicheal, Lovelady, 57.72; 6) Daisia Leonard, Groveton, 1:05.31.

In the varsity girls’ 4x100m relay: 1) Leon 51.65; 2) Groveton 52.00; 3) Centerville 52.97; 4) Lovelady 53.88; 5) Latexo 56.31

In the varsity girls’ 4x200m relay: 1) Leon 1:50.18; 2) Groveton 1:51.56; 3) Lovelady 1:53.49; 4) Latexo 2:01.87.

In the varsity girls’ 4x400m relay: 1) Leon, 4:18.12; 2) Centerville, 4:24.25; 3) Groveton, 4:26.18.

In the varsity girls’ long jump: 1) Jacy Stubblefield, Lovelady, 16′-1 1/4″; 2) Ciera Keeton, Centerville, 15′-4″; 3) Breanna McQueen, Groveton, 15′-1 3/4″; 4) Aaliyah Jones, Lovelady, 14′-2 3/4″; 5) Emily Bird, Latexo, 14′-0″; 6) Alexis Easterling, Groveton, 13′-10″.

In the varsity girls’ shot put: 1) Jenny Kapchinski, Centerville, 32′-2″; 2) Canaan Dillard, Groveton, 31′-6″; 3) Stacey Rojo, Groveton, 27′-10″; 4) Magali Castillo, Lovelady, 27′-8″; 5) Hollie Seidel, Lovelady, 25′-8″; 6) Hannah Spurgeon, Groveton, 24′-7″.

In the varsity girls’ discus: 1) Kylie Pugh, Lovelady, 88′-1″; 2) Magali Castillo, Lovelady, 86′-8″; 3) Stacey Rojo, Groveton, 86′-7 1/2″; 4) Canaan Dillard, Groveton, 84′-7 1/2″; 5) Hannah Spurgeon, Groveton, 78′-2 1/2″; 6) Danielle Glasgow, Lovelady, 74′-9″.

In the varsity girls’ triple jump: 1) MaKenna Pierce, Lovelady, 31′-6 1/2″; 2) Maya Calvin, Leon, 31′-5″; 3) Kortney Bynum, Lovelady, 30′-11″; 4) Kaylee Mcrory, Groveton, 29′-0 1/2″; 5) Emma Alexander, Groveton, 28′-7″; 6) Daisia Leonard, Groveton, 27′-9″.

In the varsity girls’ high jump: 1) Shyanne Pipkin, Lovelady, 5′-2″; 2) Kieyn Smith, Groveton, 4′-8″; 3) Emily Sitton, Leon, 4′-6″.

In the varsity girls pole vault: 1) Jacy Stubblefield, Lovelady, 9′-6″; 2) Kameron Negrete, Lovelady, 9′-0″; 3) Scout Lovell, Lovelady, 8′-6″; 4) Ingrid Rojo, Groveton, 6′-6″; 5) Kaitlyn Bailey, Centerville, 6′-0″.

At the boys’ varsity team level, Centerville finished first with 181 points; Groveton was second with 135.5; Lovelady was third with 134; Grapeland was fourth with 66; Leon was fifth with 46.5; Latexo was sixth with 30; and Slocum was seventh with 0.

The top 10 athletes in the division were: 1) Shaun Easterling, Lovelady, 42; 2) Tyson Cornett, Leon, 27; 3) BJ Lamb, Grapeland, 25; 4) Keivon Skinner, Lovelady, 24; 5) Haden Lee, Groveton, 21; 6) Logan Ray, Latexo, 20; 7) Donivan Moehr, Centerville, 19; 7) Dillon Denman, Centerville, 19; 9) Cole Harris, Lovelady, 18; Brett Wagnon, Centerville, 17.

In the varsity boys’ 100m dash: 1) BJ Lamb, Grapeland, 10.94; 2) Kaden Dunn, Centerville , 11.10; 3) Tyson Cornett, Leon, 11.32; 4) Ashton Hargrove, Latexo, 11.47; 5) D Watson, Leon, 11.57; Phoenix Bowman, Groveton, 11.57.

In the varsity boys’ 200m dash: 1) Tyson Cornett, Leon, 22.30; 2) Cadarian Wiley, Grapeland, 22.82; 3) Ashton Hargrove, Latexo, 22.83; 4) Andrew Newman, Centerville, 23.50; 5) D. Watson, Leon, 23.41; 6) Angel Villareal, Centerville, 23.50.

In the varsity boys’ 400m run: 1) Donivan Moehr, Centerville, 50.97; 2) Dillon Denman, Centerville, 54.68; 3) Haden Lee, Groveton, 54.78; 4) Jackson Jefferies, Lovelady, 54.90; 5) James Williams, Groveton, 56.68; 6) Halston French, Centerville, 56.75.

In the varsity boys’ 800m run: 1) Kasen Jeitz, Centerville, 1:59.18; 2) Joel Pomeroy, Lovelady, 2:11.61; 3) Haden Lee, Groveton, 2:13.62; 4) Luke Carter, Centerville, 2:17.11; 5) Blake Patrick, Lovelady, 2:18.00; 6) Cyris Gray, Centerville, 2:18.02.

In the varsity boys’ 1600m run: 1) Logan Ray, Latexo, 5:16.11; 2) Jarrett Loftin, Groveton, 5:21.59; 3) Luke Carter, Centerville, 5:22.02; 4) Enrique Cruz, Centerville, 5:23.21; 5) Cyris Gray, Centerville, 5:23.34; 6) Caden Alexander, Groveton, 5:26.56.

In the varsity boys’ 3200m run: 1) Logan Ray, Latexo, 11:44.00; 2) Jarrett Loftin, Groveton, 11:52.00; 3) Cyris Gray, Centerville, 11:53.00; 4) Luke Carter, Centerville, 11:54.00; 5) Caden Alexander, Groveton, 12:07.00; 6) Enrique Cruz, Centerville, 12:12.00.

In the varsity boys’ 110m hurdles: 1) Shaun Easterling, Lovelady, 15.34; 2) Brett Wagnon, Centerville, 16.84; 3) Bradi Minter, Centerville, 18.15; 4) King Jones, Groveton, 18.56; 5) Ian Utz, Groveton, 19.18; 6) Tyler Stanford, Centerville, 19.46.

In the varsity boys’ 300m hurdles: 1) Shaun Easterling, Lovelady, 42.28; 2) Brett Wagnon, Centerville, 42.37; 3) Karter Kornegay, Centerville, 43.75; 4) King Jones, Groveton, 45.37; 5) Tuff Reynolds, Groveton, 46.34; Brandon Fry, Lovelady, 52.05.

In the varsity boys’ 4x100m relay: 1) Grapeland 44.60; 2) Centerville 44.61; 3) Groveton 45.31; 4) Lovelady 45.85.

In the varsity boys’ 4x200m relay: 1) Leon 1:34.99; 2) Groveton 1:36.72; 3) Centerville 1:36.88; 4) Lovelady 1:37.12.

In the varsity boys’ 4x400m relay: 1) Centerville 3:32.62; 2) Lovelady 3:36.84; 3) Groveton 3:47.52.

In the varsity boys’ long jump: BJ Lamb, Grapeland, 20′-10 3/4″; 2) Keivon Skinner, Lovelady, 19′-6 1/2″; 3) Tyson Cornett, Leon, 19′-5″; 4) Halston French, Centerville, 18′-5 1/4″; 5) Andrew Newman, Centerville, 18′-4 3/4″; 6) James Williams, Groveton, 17′-9 3/4″.

In the varsity boys’ shot put: 1) Tyler Allen, Groveton, 40′-2″; 2) Jabez Fills, Centerville, 38′-2″; 3) Levodrick Phillips, Centerville, 36′-6″; 4) Jason DeCluette, Grapeland, 35′-10 1/2″; 5) B.J. Kelly, Centerville, 35′-4″; 6) Dayvian Skinner, Lovelady, 35′-2 1/2″.

In the varsity boys’ discus: Eric Castillo, Lovelady, 112′-4″; 2) Shaun Easterling, Lovelady, 110′-10 1/2″; 3) Tyler Allen, Groveton, 99′-10 1/2″; 4) Jason DeCluette, Grapeland, 99′-0″; 5) Dayvian Skinner, Lovelady, 91′-2 1/2″; 6) Zantayl Holley, Centerville, 90′-2″.

In the varsity boys’ triple jump: 1) Riley Murchison, Grapeland, 39′-0″; 2) Slade Murray, Lovelady, 38′-7″; 3) Chase Blair, Groveton, 37′-2 1/2″; 4) Navid Pat, Groveton, 37′-1″; 5) James Williams, Groveton, 36′-11 1/2″; 6) T. Kirschner, Leon, 36′-8″.

In the varsity boys’ high jump: 1) Shaun Easterling, Lovelady; 5′-10″; 2) Keivon Skinner, Lovelady, 5′-10″; 3) Dillon Denman, Centerville, 5′-8″; 4) Malachi Stewart, Groveton, 5′-8″; 6) Chase Vycital, Groveton, 5′-6″.

In the varsity boys’ pole vault: 1) Cole Harris, Lovelady, 11′-6″; 2) Dalton Chandler, Groveton; 10′-0″; 3) Haden Lee, Groveton, 9′-0″; 4) Brett Wagnon, Centerville, 8′-6″; 5) James Webb, Centerville, 8′-6″; 6) Jackson Jefferies, Lovelady, 8′-6″.

